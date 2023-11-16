Can Tom Brady replace Deshaun Watson as Browns QB? Exploring 5 best replacements for Cleveland’s injured star

In bad news for the Cleveland Browns and their fans, Deshaun Watson is out for the rest of the 2023 season with a shoulder injury.

That leaves Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry in a massive conundrum. The team has been on a surprisingly successful run. They are 6-3, with noteworthy defeats against the Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers, and Baltimore Ravens.

Now they need to find a credible replacement for the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback if they want to retain this incredible form.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5) Tom Brady

Tom Brady v Baltimore Ravens

Rumors are circulating around the league that the Browns will try to convince Tom Brady to end his retirement and help them reach the playoffs for just the second time this decade.

While having a proven winner like him under center would have been beneficial to them in the 2000s and/or 2010s, this is the 2020s. Still, the Dawg Pound may be desperate for success, with the AFC North more stacked than it has ever been.

4) Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan v Minnesota Vikings

Even though he is now a commentator for CBS, Matt Ryan says he is not retired. He told SiriusXM:

“I’ve just learned, at least during my experience in the 15 years I’ve played, to just not shut any doors. That’s really the decision behind that. Like I said, I’m excited to kind of take this next step and to move forward, but at the same time, you never know what’s going to happen in this league. Anything can shake out, and so, we’ll see what happens.”

There is an open space awaiting him in Cleveland, although the Indianapolis Colts will have to negotiate with him first.

3) Colt McCoy

Colt McCoy vs the New England Patriots

A reunion in Cleveland for Colt McCoy? Seema plausible.

The Texas Longhorns legend has not seen the field since the Arizona Cardinals released him shortly before he was due to fill in for Kyler Murray. For his second stint with the Browns, he would become mostly a backup with PJ Walker starting. But, he would be ahead of rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has become shockingly awful in actual play.

2) Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco v Miami Dolphins

Joe Flacco was a surprising snub during the 2023 offseason, but his talents cannot be denied. Considered one of the best quarterbacks to never reach an All-Pro or Pro Bowl, he was the leader of the Baltimore Ravens for the better part of the past decade.

Stefanski and Berry should consider maneuvering for the Super Bowl XLVII MVP, now that the biggest trade acquisition in franchise history is out.

1) Nick Foles

Nick Foles vs Los Angeles Chargers

Why Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles is not on any roster in 2023 is somewhat of a mystery.

The man is one of the biggest cult legends in recent league history. He led the Philadelphia Eagles to a shocking Super Bowl run in 2017-18, then taking them deep again in 2018-19.

His stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, and Indianapolis Colts have not worked out for one reason or another. But, the Browns have a strong offensive core (both weapons and trench) that can elevate his game, just as he had in Eastern Pennsylvania.