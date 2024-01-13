Can you watch Dolphins-Chiefs game without Peacock? All you need to know about AFC Wild Card game

The Miami Dolphins versus Kansas City Chiefs game will be broadcast on Peacock. The game will be the first-ever exclusively streaming playoff game in NFL history, and it'll be a crunch matchup between two of the league's best teams.

For people who don't have the Peacock streaming service, they can still watch the Dolphins take on the Chiefs.

Fans can catch the wild card round game on KSHB (Kansas City) in the local market. The NFL has always made games available in the local market for the franchises in action. However, there's a catch here: Miami Dolphins fans can only view the game on their local TV station if they use the Peacock streaming platform.

Furthermore, fans can also catch the game on reliable NFL live stream platforms like FuboTV and DAZN. Both platforms broadcast all NFL games in the season, and they'll show the wild card round match on Saturday.

Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs: Tale of the tape and how to watch

The Miami Dolphins had an impressive second season under head coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniel is renowned across the league as an offensive-minded coach, and he recently enhanced his reputation by playing one of the quickest forms of football seen in the NFL.

Miami racked up video game numbers in the 2023 regular season on the back of the efforts of Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Jaylen Waddle, and De'Von Achane.

All four players ran track at the amateur level, proving to be nightmares for opposing defenses. The Dolphins ended the season with an 11-6 record and narrowly missed out on the AFC East title. As a result, they'll be facing the Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning Super Bowl champions.

As for the Kansas City Chiefs, they enter the game with a chip on their shoulder. The reigning Super Bowl champions have yet to be their best in the 2023–24 season, and they've lost some matches they should have won on paper.

Kansas City still needs a wide receiver of Tyreek Hill's quality, and Travis Kelce isn't getting any younger. However, any team with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback will always have the potential to go all the way in the playoffs.

Kansas City isn't a one-and-done playoff squad, so Miami will have their work cut out for them if they want to send the Chiefs to Cancun.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Date: Saturday, January 13, 2023

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV/Livestream: Peacock, FuboTV and DAZN

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium