Can you watch NFL Draft 2024 on Roku? All you need to know about telecast

Two months ago, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl LVIII. The next important NFL game isn't until four and a half months from now, but NFL fans are already in the mood with the impending 2024 NFL Draft.

The annual event begins today, Thursday, April 25, with Rounds 2 through 7 taking place on Friday, April 26 through Saturday, April 27.

Let's find out if Roku is one of the services fans can bank on to watch the 2024 NFL Draft.

Will the NFL Draft 2024 air on Roku?

The NFL Network and ESPN will serve as the main broadcasters of the draft in 2024. Meanwhile, one may watch every bit of the action on Roku or any other device that is compatible if they have a subscription to YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Football lovers who have been waiting for another NFL draft this year will undoubtedly be excited by this. The class of draft prospects for this year is stacked with players with enormous offensive upsides.

Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, and J.J. McCarthy are among the quarterback prospects who are anticipated to go early in the draft.

Many more outstanding wide receivers, such as Rome Odunze, Malik Nabers and Marvin Harrison Jr., are also expected to be selected early. Fans can follow all the action on Roku once they subscribe to any of the supported streaming services.

Where can I stream the NFL Draft 2024?

The first round of the draft is slated to begin at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 25, in Detroit. You can watch the event on ESPN, ABC, and the NFL Network through FuboTV.

Existing FuboTV subscribers can watch the NFL Draft and many other athletic contests on a roster of more than 100 channels for just $79.99 a month. Fubo offers a free seven-day trial to new subscribers.