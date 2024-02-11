Can you watch the Super Bowl on ESPN Plus? Full details for 49ers vs Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs will lock horns with the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl showdown this Sunday. The highly-anticipated big game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Super Bowl is one of the most-watched events in the U.S. Fans want to know how to stream the game this weekend. Some are even curious whether the Chiefs-49ers contest will be streamed live on ESPN Plus.

Can I watch Super Bowl 2024 on ESPN Plus?

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers Media Availability

Unfortunately, Super Bowl 2024 will not be available on ESPN Plus as the grand event is not being broadcast on ESPN this year.

However, good news awaits those with an ESPN Plus subscription as part of the pact that includes Disney Plus and Hulu with Live TV. They can watch Super Bowl 58 through CBS or Nickelodeon on Hulu with Live TV.

This year, the Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl will be broadcast live on CBS, and the game can be streamed live on the network's expansion Paramount+. Fans can also live stream the Super Bowl on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DAZN, Sling TV, FuboTV, and Fubo TV.

Who are the announcers for the Chiefs vs. 49ers on CBS? TV schedule and live stream details for Super Bowl 58 explored

Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (analysis) will be in the announcer's booth for the Super Bowl clash 58 on CBS. Tracy Wolfson will serve as the sideline reporter for the contest. This trio will work together for the third time at the big game.

Notably, there will also be an alternate broadcast of the Super Bowl of the game on Nickelodeon.

