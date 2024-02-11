Can you watch the Super Bowl on Hulu? How to watch Chiefs-49ers in the cheapest way possible

The Super Bowl 2024 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers has all the makings of a classic, considering it's a rematch of the showpiece event in 2020. The big game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with kick-off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

All eyes will be on the Super Bowl this weekend and fans without cable access want to know whether they can live stream the event on Hulu.

Can I watch Super Bowl 2024 on Hulu?

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will lead his team's offense at Super Bowl 2024

Any Hulu with Live TV subscriber will be able to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11. This is because the plan has access to CBS, the network that is airing the big game this year.

Furthermore, fans who are subscribed to Hulu with Live TV can also choose to watch the Super Bowl on Nickelodeon. The alternative broadcast of the big game on Nickelodeon will feature a kid-friendly version of the event.

What is the cheapest way to watch Super Bowl 2024? Exploring TV schedule for Chiefs vs. 49ers game

The Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl 2024 matchup will air nationally on CBS. Fans can also live stream the game on the network's expansion Paramount+.

Notably, Paramount+ is currently offering a seven-day free trial, so fans can sign up now to watch this year's Super Bowl free of cost. Once the free trial concludes, you can opt to deactivate the service or continue with the ad-supported Paramount+ Essential tier, which costs just $5.99 per month. Meanwhile, Bundle Paramount+ with Showtime is priced at $11.99 monthly.

Game : Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers Stadium : Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada Date : Sunday, Feb. 11

: Sunday, Feb. 11 Start Time : 6:30 p.m. ET

: 6:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : CBS and Nickelodeon

: CBS and Nickelodeon Streaming: Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DAZN, Sling TV, FuboTV, and Fubo TV