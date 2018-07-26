Candice Romo on life with NFL legend Tony Romo & celebrating National Waterpark Day

Exclusive 24 // 26 Jul 2018, 09:43 IST

Candice and Tony Romo at the TWO x TWO For AIDS And Art 2016

These days Candice Crawford Romo is primarily known as an entrepreneur and a mother of 3. But prior to finding love with legendary Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, Candice was a prominent sports reporter in Texas.

After retiring from the NFL, Tony Romo moved into the broadcasting booth for CBS Sports. He has also continued to keep active with a variety of charitable causes and passion projects, having worked with the United Way, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and the Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals. Also of note is that the former Cowboy won the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Candice Romo -- who is interestingly the sister of actor Chace Crawford -- is the co-founder of Hawk + Sloane with childhood friend Hollie Siglin. Hawk + Sloane carries the motto of "conquering parenthood, one spray at time," and the brand has received rave reviews from People, Us Weekly, and the Huffington Post.

Candice Romo makes sure that it isn't all work for her and family, as Team Romo is known to travel often I had the pleasure of doing Q&A with Candice Romo on behalf of Sportskeeda and she explained how the Romos will be celebrating National Waterpark Day; as a hint, it involves Kalahari Resorts.

More on Candice Romo can be found online at www.hawkandsloane.com, or by following her on Instagram via @CandiceRomo.

Growing up, were you a football fan? Or did working as a sports anchor get you more interested in football?

Candice Romo: I actually played sports my whole life. That's kind of what got me into sports broadcasting. I played basketball, ran track and cross country, golf... I thought, "So if I'm not going to play sports for the rest of my life, I'm going to talk about them." That's what got me into sports broadcasting, which is what led me back to Dallas, which is how I then met my husband. I've just always been immersed in sports.

Do you remember the first Cowboys game you attended?

Candice Romo: Oh my gosh, yes. We'd just moved to Dallas and my parents said they had a big surprise for us after church that Sunday... They had Emmitt Smith jerseys hidden in the car, and we started driving. In Texas, the stadium is on the same highway like you would be going to Six Flags... Then we pulled up to Texas Stadium and we freaked out. We were so excited. We had these amazing seats. My brother and I ended up being on TV that game, so my grandparents were calling. It was a very special memory.

Are there any sports teams that you are interested in nearly as much as you are the Cowboys?

Candice Romo: We live in Dallas, so we're all about the [Texas] Rangers, the [Dallas] Mavs, and obviously the Dallas Cowboys, the [Dallas] Stars... That's what's great about living in Dallas, you have some pretty good access to some amazing teams.

As mentioned, before becoming an entrepreneur and a mother of 3, you were a broadcast journalist. Is there anything that you miss about journalism?

Candice Romo: Right now, no. (laughs) Because I'm so busy with my 3 kids. I've always thought when they were all 3 in school that I would get back into it. There's something about getting outside of the home that's so good for your soul. (laughs) I would really like to get back into it, but I'm so busy that I haven't had time to even think about getting back into it.

I have read that Team Romo will be celebrating National Waterpark Day. What can you tell me about that?

Candice Romo: Yes, so Tony grew up in Wisconsin. I don't know if you're familiar with the Wisconsin Dells, but Kalahari [Resorts & Conventions] has a resort there. It's one of the largest waterparks in the world. there's also one in Ohio and Pennsylvania and Texas, but waterparks run deep in our blood because Tony would go there every summer. We're going to be celebrating with waterpark style. What's great about Kalahari is it's a one-stop shop. With 3 boys, all different ages, we can take our whole family. My mom can take the baby up to nap while we play with the boys in the waterpark. I can go to the spa. My older one is into Nintendo games so he can do virtual reality. There's just something for everybody. We're just going to celebrate big.

Does Team Romo do a lot of traveling as a family?

Candice Romo: Yes, yes we do. (laughs) Ever since I've dated Tony, he loves traveling and he loves traveling with all of our family... I love that he loves taking my parents and my grandparents and it provides such good memories for us and our kids. We love traveling.

Waterpark celebrations aside, what are you currently working on? What is going on for Hawk + Sloane?

Candice Romo: Yes, me and my business partner have a company called Hawk + Sloane. It's a children's spray line. Each spray has a different use to make parenting that much easier. We have some appearances coming up and pop-up shops, as well with our kids, they keep us very busy. (laughs)

When not busy with work and family, how do you like to spend your free time?

Candice Romo: That's a very good question. I enjoy working out. Me and Tony, sometimes we golf together. We're also homebodies, we love being at home and being with our kids and hanging out and playing with them.

Finally, Candice, any last words for the kids?

Candice Romo: KalahariResorts.com -- all the information is on there. (laughs)