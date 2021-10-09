Cardinals vs 49ers prediction, odds and picks - October 10 | NFL season 2021-22

The San Francisco 49ers are coming into this match on the back of a two-game losing streak as they look to take on the undefeated Arizona Cardinals.
After losing to the Seahawks last week, the 49ers will be wanting to rejoin the winners circle but face a tough opponent in Kyler Murray and a high-flying Cardinals offense.
49ers vs Cardinals Match Details
Fixture: San Francisco 49ers (2-2) vs Arizona Cardinals (4-0)
Date and time: Sunday, Oct 10 at 4:25 p.m. ET
Venue: State Farm Stadium in Arizona
49ers vs Cardinals Betting Odds
Spreads:
49ers: +5.5, -108
Cardinals: -5.5, -112
Moneyline:
49ers: +190
Cardinals: -240
Totals:
49ers: o48.5 (-110)
Cardinals: u48.5 (-110)
49ers vs Cardinals Picks
The Cardinals are at home and are favorites (and undefeated) for a good reason. With Jimmy G now out, Trey Lance will get his chance to start in his first NFL game and could have a tough day against the Cardinals defense.
Arizona should take care of business and remain undefeated this season as they appear to be one of the best teams in the NFL.
49ers vs Cardinals Key Injuries
49ers:
- QB Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) out
- CB K’Waun Williams (calf) out
- TE George Kittle (calf) doubtful
- DT Javon Kinlaw (knee) questionable
- DL Samson Ebukam (hamstring) questionable
Cardinals:
- CB Byron Murphy (ribs) out
- T Justin Murray (back) out
- Kelvin Beachum (ribs) questionable
- RB Eno Benjamin (hamstring) questionable
- RB Chase Edmonds (shoulder) questionable
- CB Antonio Hamilton (ankle)questionable
- TE Maxx Williams (shoulder) questionable
- CB Marco Wilson (ribs) questionable
49ers vs Cardinals Head to head
The two division rivals split their two games last year with both road teams coming away with a victory. Sunday will be the 60th time the pair have met, with the 49ers leading the head-to-head matchup 32-27 and have won three of the last four against the Cardinals.
49ers vs Cardinals Prediction
This shapes up to be an intriguing division matchup on Sunday with plenty of subplots. The Cardinals are undefeated, while the 49ers are giving Trey Lance his first ever NFL start.
Lance showed what he is capable of against the Seahawks. However, starting is a different story and against the undefeated Cardinals, this may be a tall mountain to climb.
The Cardinals should win, remain undefeated, move to 5-0 and take a hold of the division.
Final Score Prediciton: 49ers 21-Cardinals 35