Cardinals vs 49ers prediction, odds and picks - October 10 | NFL season 2021-22

The San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals face off in Week 5
Adam Schultz
ANALYST
Modified Oct 09, 2021 11:19 PM IST
Preview

The San Francisco 49ers are coming into this match on the back of a two-game losing streak as they look to take on the undefeated Arizona Cardinals.

After losing to the Seahawks last week, the 49ers will be wanting to rejoin the winners circle but face a tough opponent in Kyler Murray and a high-flying Cardinals offense.

49ers vs Cardinals Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco 49ers (2-2) vs Arizona Cardinals (4-0)

Date and time: Sunday, Oct 10 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium in Arizona

49ers vs Cardinals Betting Odds

Spreads:

49ers: +5.5, -108

Cardinals: -5.5, -112

Moneyline:

49ers: +190

Cardinals: -240

Totals:

49ers: o48.5 (-110)

Cardinals: u48.5 (-110)

49ers vs Cardinals Picks

The Cardinals are at home and are favorites (and undefeated) for a good reason. With Jimmy G now out, Trey Lance will get his chance to start in his first NFL game and could have a tough day against the Cardinals defense.

Arizona should take care of business and remain undefeated this season as they appear to be one of the best teams in the NFL.

49ers vs Cardinals Key Injuries

49ers:

  • QB Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) out
  • CB K’Waun Williams (calf) out
  • TE George Kittle (calf) doubtful
  • DT Javon Kinlaw (knee) questionable
  • DL Samson Ebukam (hamstring) questionable

Cardinals:

  • CB Byron Murphy (ribs) out
  • T Justin Murray (back) out
  • Kelvin Beachum (ribs) questionable
  • RB Eno Benjamin (hamstring) questionable
  • RB Chase Edmonds (shoulder) questionable
  • CB Antonio Hamilton (ankle)questionable
  • TE Maxx Williams (shoulder) questionable
  • CB Marco Wilson (ribs) questionable

49ers vs Cardinals Head to head

The two division rivals split their two games last year with both road teams coming away with a victory. Sunday will be the 60th time the pair have met, with the 49ers leading the head-to-head matchup 32-27 and have won three of the last four against the Cardinals.

49ers vs Cardinals Prediction

This shapes up to be an intriguing division matchup on Sunday with plenty of subplots. The Cardinals are undefeated, while the 49ers are giving Trey Lance his first ever NFL start.

Lance showed what he is capable of against the Seahawks. However, starting is a different story and against the undefeated Cardinals, this may be a tall mountain to climb.

The Cardinals should win, remain undefeated, move to 5-0 and take a hold of the division.

Final Score Prediciton: 49ers 21-Cardinals 35

Edited by LeRon Haire
