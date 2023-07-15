Cardinals’ ‘Flight Plan’: How to watch and where to stream Kyler Murray's recovery episode 

Despite his injury, Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray remains determined, setting ambitious goals for the upcoming season's recovery and return. After tearing his ACL last December, Murray has been diligently working on his rehabilitation process.

In a highly anticipated episode of "Cardinals Flight Plan," Murray provided exclusive insights into his rehab journey and shared his thoughts on his remarkable recovery progress.

With fans eagerly anticipating the episode, they finally got a firsthand look at Murray's determination and resilience during his recovery. Since Murray hasn't had an interview since his injury, this special episode provides a unique opportunity to witness his journey.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

If you're interested in watching and streaming this episode, keep reading for further information.

Titled "Load1ng - Kyler Murray's Return," the newest episode of Cardinals Flight Plan premiered on Thursday at 7 p.m. on the official YouTube channel of the Arizona Cardinals.

This highly anticipated episode 5, spanning 21 minutes, offers a captivating glimpse into Kyler Murray's journey towards making a comeback completely free of charge. Additionally, for convenience, the video is embedded in the article above for easy access.

Kyler Murray's inspiring story unfolded in Cardinals Flight Plan episode

In a pre-released audio from the episode, Kyler Murray expressed his perspective, acknowledging that there is still a considerable journey ahead. Despite the challenges, his primary goal is to make a comeback by Week 1. However, Murray emphasized the importance of focusing on the present and taking each day as it comes.

During the episode, Murray emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive mindset in the face of adversity, stating that negativity is not an option.

“It’s got to be a positive. There’s really no option for it to be a negative,' said Murray."I feel like you get your little grace period as soon as it happens. Let the feelings take over but after that, we got to go. Life doesn’t stop, the job doesn’t stop. My ultimate goal is to get better and obviously win Super Bowls. That’s my goal.”

The upcoming episode did not only delve into Murray's recovery but also shed light on his family dynamics and a recent trip to Hawaii.

Kyler Murray's ACL injury in the 2022 season

New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals

On December 12, Kyler Murray, the Arizona Cardinals quarterback, suffered an ACL tear during a game against the New England Patriots. This unfortunate injury led to him being sidelined for the remainder of the 2022 season.

The incident occurred during the opening drive, and Murray had to be carted off the field. Interestingly, earlier in the season, he had already missed two games due to a hamstring injury.

Despite these setbacks, Murray showcased impressive performance in the 11 starts he made, completing 66.4% of his passes for 2,368 yards, with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Additionally, he contributed 418 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault