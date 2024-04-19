Cardinals NFL Draft: Ranking Arizona's worst draft picks over the past 10 years feat. Josh Rosen and more

The Arizona Cardinals have long been starved of playoff success, but that shouldn't come as a surprise. Over the past decade, the Cardinals have made some monumental mistakes in the NFL Draft.

This article will examine five big mistakes and how far they set the franchise back.

Cardinals' worst draft picks over past 10 years ranked

Here's a look at Arizona's worst draft picks over the past decade:

5. Hakeem Butler, Wide Receiver, Iowa, 2019 NFL Draft

Hakeem Butler went from Day 3 steal to franchise flop in just one season. His selection arguably still haunts the Cardinals' front office.

Butler was selected out of Iowa and was viewed as a prospect with bags of potential. However, it wasn't to be. Butler missed his entire rookie year with a broken hand and never made an appearance for the Cardinals.

4. Isaiah Simmons, Linebacker, Clemson, 2020 NFL Draft

Isaiah Simmons had all the intangibles to be an excellent NFL player, which is why the Cardinals' fan base was clearly excited when the franchise drafted him. Just take a look at his NFL Combine performances. A player with a 6-foot-4 and 238-pounds frame had no business running a sub-4.4 40-yard dash.

However, that's why it's important not to put too much expectations on prospects heading into the NFL. Simmons never found his footing with the Cardinals, and he was later traded to the New York Giants for a meager seventh-round pick.

3. Robert Nkemdiche, Defensive Tackle, Ole Miss, 2016 NFL Draft

It's bound to hurt when you pass on Chris Jones and select a prospect like Robert Nkemdiche. The Cardinals drafted the Ole Miss product, feeling they could unlock his potential at the highest level.

Unfortunately, they didn't have the facilities to do that, and Robert Nkemdiche will go down as one of the biggest busts in modern franchise history. He was off the roster after three seasons due to a failed physical.

2. Troy Niklas, Tight End, Notre Dame, 2014 NFL Draft

Troy Niklas was arguably the biggest bust in one of the most excellent draft classes ever. The pass catcher barely caught passes and proved to be a liability throughout his stint in Arizona.

Niklas caught just 19 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns in his four-year stint with the Cardinals. Some modern tight ends do that in a game, and it's no wonder why the Cardinals let him go after his rookie deal expired.

1. Josh Rosen, Quarterback, UCLA, 2018 NFL Draft

Josh Rosen inspired this list, s the Cardinals front office passed on Lamar Jackson to select the quintessential bust of their draft class. Rosen lasted just one season in Arizona before the franchise understood its error.

The former collegiate standout threw more interceptions than touchdowns, and he amassed a 3-10 record in Arizona. The Cardinals rightfully selected Kyler Murray as the first overall pick in the very next season, and he's still their starting quarterback at the time of writing.