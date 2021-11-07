Cardinals vs. 49ers injury report and starting lineup - November 7 | NFL Week 9

The Arizona Cardinals will travel to Santa Clara to battle divisional rivals the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
The Cardinals are coming off their first loss of the season against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8. In the dying moments, Kyler Murray's wayward pass was intercepted in the end zone, ending the Cardinals' undefeated streak.
The 49ers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 33-22 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 8. San Francisco is currently 3-5 and cannot afford to lose more ground on teams in their division and the rest of the NFC.
Here's a look at the injury report and probable starting lineup for both teams:
Cardinals vs. 49ers injury report
Arizona Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers
Cardinals vs. 49ers starting lineups
Arizona Cardinals
QB - Kyler Murray | RB - Chase Edmonds | WR - DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, A.J. Green | TE - Zach Ertz | OL - D.J. Humphries, Justin Pugh, Max Garcia, Josh Jones, Kelvin Beachum
DL - Zach Allen, Leki Fotu, Jordan Phillips | LB - Chandler Jones, Isaiah Simmons, Zaven Collins, Markus Golden | CB - Byron Murphy, Robert Alford | S - Jalen Thompson, Budda Baker | K - Matt Prater | P - Andy Lee
San Francisco 49ers
QB - Jimmy Garoppolo | RB - Elijah Mitchell | FB - Kyle Juszczyk | WR - Brandon Aiyuk| WR - Deebo Samuel | TE - Ross Dwelley | LT - Trent Williams | LG - Laken Tomlinson | C - Alex Mack | RG - Daniel Brunskill | RT - Mike McGlinchey
DL - Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, D.J. Jones, Nick Bosa | LB - Azeez Al-Shaair, Fred Warner, Marcell Harris | CB - Emmanuel Moseley, Josh Norman, K'Waun Williams | S - Jimmie Ward, Jaquiski Tartt | K - Joey Slye | P - Mitch Wishnowsky