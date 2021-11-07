×
Cardinals vs. 49ers injury report and starting lineup - November 7 | NFL Week 9

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
Param Nagda
ANALYST
Modified Nov 07, 2021 05:38 PM IST
The Arizona Cardinals will travel to Santa Clara to battle divisional rivals the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The Cardinals are coming off their first loss of the season against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8. In the dying moments, Kyler Murray's wayward pass was intercepted in the end zone, ending the Cardinals' undefeated streak.

The 49ers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 33-22 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 8. San Francisco is currently 3-5 and cannot afford to lose more ground on teams in their division and the rest of the NFC.

Here's a look at the injury report and probable starting lineup for both teams:

Cardinals vs. 49ers injury report

Arizona Cardinals

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
DeAndre HopkinsWRHamstringQuestionable
Kyler MurrayQBAnkleQuestionable
Max GarciaOLAchillesQuestionable
Jonathan WardRBConcussionOut
J.J. WattDEShoulderOut
James WigginsSKneeOut
Rashad LawrenceDTCalfOut

San Francisco 49ers

PlayerPosition InjuryGame Status
Elijah MitchellRBRibQuestionable
Deebo SamuelWRCalfQuestionable
Dee FordDLBackQuestionable
Maurice HurstDLCalfOut
Jimmie WardDBQuadricepOut

Cardinals vs. 49ers starting lineups

Arizona Cardinals

QB - Kyler Murray | RB - Chase Edmonds | WR - DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, A.J. Green | TE - Zach Ertz | OL - D.J. Humphries, Justin Pugh, Max Garcia, Josh Jones, Kelvin Beachum

DL - Zach Allen, Leki Fotu, Jordan Phillips | LB - Chandler Jones, Isaiah Simmons, Zaven Collins, Markus Golden | CB - Byron Murphy, Robert Alford | S - Jalen Thompson, Budda Baker | K - Matt Prater | P - Andy Lee

San Francisco 49ers

QB - Jimmy Garoppolo | RB - Elijah Mitchell | FB - Kyle Juszczyk | WR - Brandon Aiyuk| WR - Deebo Samuel | TE - Ross Dwelley | LT - Trent Williams | LG - Laken Tomlinson | C - Alex Mack | RG - Daniel Brunskill | RT - Mike McGlinchey

DL - Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, D.J. Jones, Nick Bosa | LB - Azeez Al-Shaair, Fred Warner, Marcell Harris | CB - Emmanuel Moseley, Josh Norman, K'Waun Williams | S - Jimmie Ward, Jaquiski Tartt | K - Joey Slye | P - Mitch Wishnowsky

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar
