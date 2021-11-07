Cardinals vs. 49ers injury report and starting lineup - November 7 | NFL Week 9

The Arizona Cardinals will travel to Santa Clara to battle divisional rivals the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The Cardinals are coming off their first loss of the season against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8. In the dying moments, Kyler Murray's wayward pass was intercepted in the end zone, ending the Cardinals' undefeated streak.

The 49ers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 33-22 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 8. San Francisco is currently 3-5 and cannot afford to lose more ground on teams in their division and the rest of the NFC.

Here's a look at the injury report and probable starting lineup for both teams:

Cardinals vs. 49ers injury report

Arizona Cardinals

Player Position Injury Game Status DeAndre Hopkins WR Hamstring Questionable Kyler Murray QB Ankle Questionable Max Garcia OL Achilles Questionable Jonathan Ward RB Concussion Out J.J. Watt DE Shoulder Out James Wiggins S Knee Out Rashad Lawrence DT Calf Out

San Francisco 49ers

Player Position Injury Game Status Elijah Mitchell RB Rib Questionable Deebo Samuel WR Calf Questionable Dee Ford DL Back Questionable Maurice Hurst DL Calf Out Jimmie Ward DB Quadricep Out

Cardinals vs. 49ers starting lineups

Arizona Cardinals

QB - Kyler Murray | RB - Chase Edmonds | WR - DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, A.J. Green | TE - Zach Ertz | OL - D.J. Humphries, Justin Pugh, Max Garcia, Josh Jones, Kelvin Beachum

DL - Zach Allen, Leki Fotu, Jordan Phillips | LB - Chandler Jones, Isaiah Simmons, Zaven Collins, Markus Golden | CB - Byron Murphy, Robert Alford | S - Jalen Thompson, Budda Baker | K - Matt Prater | P - Andy Lee

San Francisco 49ers

QB - Jimmy Garoppolo | RB - Elijah Mitchell | FB - Kyle Juszczyk | WR - Brandon Aiyuk| WR - Deebo Samuel | TE - Ross Dwelley | LT - Trent Williams | LG - Laken Tomlinson | C - Alex Mack | RG - Daniel Brunskill | RT - Mike McGlinchey

ALSO READ Article Continues below

DL - Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, D.J. Jones, Nick Bosa | LB - Azeez Al-Shaair, Fred Warner, Marcell Harris | CB - Emmanuel Moseley, Josh Norman, K'Waun Williams | S - Jimmie Ward, Jaquiski Tartt | K - Joey Slye | P - Mitch Wishnowsky

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar