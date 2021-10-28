Cardinals vs Packers prediction, odds and picks - October 28, 2021 | NFL Week 8 

Through eight weeks of the 2021 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers and the Arizona Cardinals have lost only one game combined.

Aaron Rodgers and Kyler Murray have been two of the best quarterbacks in the league this season, and none of these franchises have lost since the first week. The Cardinals have been crushing everybody, despite playing in the toughest division in the league.

In contrast, the Packers have recovered perfectly from the debacle against the New Orleans Saints to start the year. You can make your prediction for this game, but you can't miss one detail: it promises to be a great game. Check out our predictions, our picks and the odds for this excellent Cardinals vs. Packers game on Thursday Night Football.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers Match Details

Fixture - Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers | Week 8 of the 2021 NFL regular season.

Date & Time - October 28, 2021- 8:20 PM EST

Venue - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers Betting Odds

Spreads

Cardinals: -6.5 (-105)

Packers: +6.5 (-15)

Moneyline:

Cardinals: -320

Packers: +260

Totals

Cardinals: u50.5 (-110)

Packers: o50.5 (-110).

Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers Game Picks

The Cardinals will have a significant boost as they won't have to face Davante Adams, who's been placed into the COVID-19 list and is unlikely to feature on Thursday. With Aaron Rodgers missing his #1 target, the Packers' offense may suffer a bit to produce big plays. Meanwhile, Arizona has all the ammunition to take advantage of a weakened Green Bay secondary. The Cardinals should cover -6.5.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Packers’ WR Davante Adams is unlikely to play Thursday night considering he still would need two negative COVID tests 24 hours apart. Packers’ WR Allen Lazard is out because he’s unvaccinated and couldn’t be cleared in time for Thursday night in time. Packers’ WR Davante Adams is unlikely to play Thursday night considering he still would need two negative COVID tests 24 hours apart. Packers’ WR Allen Lazard is out because he’s unvaccinated and couldn’t be cleared in time for Thursday night in time.

The 50.5 line looks interesting for an under pick. The Packers have an excellent red zone defense and, as aforementioned, Adams will be out - wide receiver Allen Lazard also won't feature. Hit the 1u in the under 50.5 play.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers Key Injuries

Only one player is confirmed out for the Cardinals for Thursday's game. Still, his absence might be huge: J.J. Watt has a shoulder injury and won't feature against his fellow Wisconsin alumni Aaron Rodgers on Thursday.

Star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is questionable to play with a hamstring injury. He's been nursing that injury for weeks, so it may just be a prudent move from Arizona.

Darren Urban @Cardschatter Kliff Kingsbury said he will know more about the injured players later today, but said with a national TV game, he'd think DeAndre Hopkins will likely go.Also said he thinks C Rodney Hudson is tracking to return next week against the 49ers, but doesn't know that 100 percent. Kliff Kingsbury said he will know more about the injured players later today, but said with a national TV game, he'd think DeAndre Hopkins will likely go.Also said he thinks C Rodney Hudson is tracking to return next week against the 49ers, but doesn't know that 100 percent.

Davante Adams and Allen Lazard confirmed as out as they're present in the COVID-19 list outside the injury report. No other player has been confirmed as out for the Packers side, although backup tackle Dennis Kelly is doubtful for Thursday's game. Cornerback Kevin King and EDGE Preston Smith are both listed as questionable, but they should be able to feature as well.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers Head-to-Head

The Cardinals and the Packers have played 75 times in history, with Green Bay leading the series with a big 45-26 lead - there have been four ties between these two teams.

Green Bay Packers v Arizona Cardinals

The last clash between the two teams was a 2018 regular-season game where the Cardinals won 20-17 away from home. It was the final game of Mike McCarthy's tenure with the Green Bay Packers. The head coach was fired after that game. It was the Packers' first home loss to the Cardinals since 1949.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers Prediction

While the Packers have a quarterback good enough to contend against the Cardinals, Adams' absence will be a huge factor as the visitors will have much more difficulty moving the ball over.

With a banged-up offensive line and without Adams quickly creating separation, things will be challenging for the Packers on offense. The Cardinals should win this game.

Prediction: Cardinals win on an effort led by Christian Kirk, who'll have more than five receptions, 90 yards and a touchdown.

