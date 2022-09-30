Cardinals vs. Panthers injury report & starting lineup in Week 4

In Week 4 of the 2022 season, the Arizona Cardinals will travel to Bank of America Stadium to face the Carolina Panthers. Both the Cardinals and the Panthers are currently 1-2 this season. Carolina won their Week 3 game against the New Orleans Saints (22-14) after two consecutive losses. Arizona lost their last game against the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. Both franchises will look to secure their second season win when they face off against each other on Sunday, October 2.
Let's take a look at the injury report and starting lineups for each team in this Sunday's NFL matchup.
Cardinals vs. Panthers injury report
Arizona Cardinals
Carolina Panthers
Arizona RB James Conner (knee), Zaven Collins (shoulder), kicker Matt Prater (hip), receivers Greg Dortch (back), Rondale Moore (hamstring), Rodney Hudson and Justin Pugh were limited in practice on Thursday.
A.J. Green missed Thursday's practice and remains doubtful with a knee injury. DE J.J. Watt (Calf injury) and Rashard Lawrence (hand) did not participate in Thursday's practices
Carolina have listed Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring), defensive end Marquis Haynes Jr. (knee) and cornerback Stanley Thomas-Oliver (Achilles) as questionable. Running back Christian McCaffrey missed two days but was limited on Friday.
Cardinals vs. Panthers lineups
Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray QB, James Conner RB, Eno Benjamin RB, Darrel Williams RB, Marquise Brown WR, Greg Dortch WR, Andy Isabella WR, Andre Baccellia WR, Javon Wims WR, Zach Ertz TE, Maxx Williams TE, Stephen Anderson TE.
Carolina Panthers
Baker Mayfield QB, Christian McCaffrey RB, Chuba Hubbard RB, D'Onta Foreman RB, D.J. Moore WR, Robbie Anderson WR, Shi Smith WR, Laviska Shenault WR, Rashard Higgins WR, Ian Thomas TE, Tommy Tremble TE, Giovanni Ricci TE, Eddy Pineiro K.
Match preview
Carolina are -2 point favorites to beat Arizona on Sunday. The odds reflect how tough a game this is to call, with neither side looking tremendous at present. Whichever side loses will face some tough questions from the media as both coaches could already be in the hot seat.
Panthers head coach Matt Rhule needs a strong showing after two disappointing seasons in charge, recording only five wins in each campaign. Kliff Kingsbury could be in trouble in Arizona, as their end-of-season collapses have become a hallmark of his coaching career. With so much already at stake, this should be a good game of football.
Q. Who wins this matchup?
Carolina Panthers
Arizona Cardinals