Cardinals vs. Panthers prediction, odds and picks - November 14, 2021 | NFL Week 10

The Carolina Panthers face a daunting trip to Phoenix to take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The Panthers have lost five of their last six matches as a promising season has quickly turned into a trainwreck. Quarterback Sam Darnold, who has had a few rough outings in the past few games, will miss several weeks due to an injury. The team reacted by signing former franchise quarterback Cam Newton, but he won't be ready to play on Sunday unless coach Matt Rhule has a surprise planned for Arizona.

The Cardinals bounced back after a gut-wrenching loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 8 by thrashing the San Francisco 49ers 31-17 last Sunday. The score may not look that bad, but the Cardinals were without starting quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and still managed to win with ease.

Both teams will be fielding backup quarterbacks in this game, but the Cardinals are heavy-favorites to secure another win.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers match details

When: Sunday, November 14, 4:05 p.m. EST

Where: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers betting odds

Spreads

Arizona Cardinals: -10.0 (-110)

Carolina Panthers: +10.0 (-110)

Moneyline

Arizona Cardinals: -500

Carolina Panthers: +360

Totals

Arizona Cardinals: U44.0 (-110)

Carolina Panthers: O44.0 (-110)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers betting picks

The New England Patriots demolished the Panthers on the ground in Week 9, rushing for 151 yards. The Cardinals, who will likely be without Kyler Murray, will dish out the same treatment on Sunday using running back James Conner, who leads the league in rushing touchdowns.

100 yards rushing and a touchdown for Conner is a lock.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers key injuries

Arizona Cardinals

RB Chase Edmonds (Ankle): Out

WR DeAndre Hopkins (Hamstring): Questionable

QB Kyler Murray (Ankle): Questionable

Carolina Panthers

QB Sam Darnold (Shoulder): Out

DE Brian Burns (Ankle): Questionable

Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers head-to-head

The Panthers and Cardinals have played 18 times against each other in the NFL. Carolina holds a 13-5 lead in the all-time head-to-head series between the two teams.

The two sides last met last season. The Panthers won 31-21.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers Prediction

The fanfare around Cam Newton's return to Carolina will fade quickly once the game gets underway. The only hope for the Panthers is the defense playing lights out against Arizona's ground game and running back Christian McCaffrey having a career day. Otherwise, expect another Carolina trouncing.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: The Cardinals win comfortably and cover the spread.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar