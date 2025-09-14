Cardinals vs. Panthers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season

The Carolina Panthers are hoping to bounce back in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium after suffering a crushing defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 to start the season.

The Cardinals, on the other hand, picked up a win in their first game of the season against the New Orleans Saints. They must be aware that they must beat the Cardinals, who have one of the NFL's weakest defenses, at home in their upcoming game if they hope to contend for an NFC West crown.

Check out the projected starting lineups for both the Cardinals and the Panthers ahead of their Week 2 game here.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers projected starting lineup for Week 2

Arizona Cardinals projected starting lineup

Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals - Source: Getty

Here, we will take a look at how the Arizona Cardinals are projected to line up on offense to start the game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday:

Position Starter QB Kyler Murray RB James Conner WR Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Michael Wilson WR Zay Jones TE Trey McBride LT Paris Johnson Jr. LG Evan Brown C Hjalte Froholdt RG Isaiah Adams RT Jonah Williams

Below is how the Cardinals will likely line up in defense against the Panthers in Week 2:

Position Starter LDE Josh Sweat LDT Calais Campbell RDT Dalvin Tomlinson RDE Darius Robinson WLB Akeem Davis-Gaither MLB Mack Wilson Sr. SLB Zaven Collins LCB Will Johnson SS Jalen Thompson FS Budda Baker RCB Max Melton NB Garrett Williams

Below is how the Cardinals' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the Panthers:

Position Starter PK Chad Ryland P Blake Gillikin H Blake Gillikin PR Greg Dortch KR Greg Dortch LS Aaron Brewer

Carolina Panthers projected starting lineup

Carolina Panthers starting quarterback Bryce Young - Source: Getty

Below is how the Carolina Panthers are expected to line up on offense to start the game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2:

Position Starter QB Bryce Young RB Chuba Hubbard WR Tetairoa McMillan WR Xavier Legette WR Hunter Renfrow TE Ja'Tavion Sanders LT Ikem Ekwonu LG Damien Lewis C Austin Corbett RG Robert Hunt RT Taylor Moton

Below is how the Panthers are projected to line up in defense to start the game against the Cardinals:

Position Starter LDE A'Shawn Robinson NT Bobby Brown III RDE Derrick Brown WLB Patrick Jones II LLB Christian Rozeboom RLB Trevin Wallace SLB D.J. Wonnum LCB Mike Jackson SS Tre'von Moehrig FS Nick Scott RCB Jaycee Horn NB Chau Smith-Wade

Below is how the Panthers' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the Cardinals:

Position Starter PK Ryan Fitzgerald P Sam Martin H Sam Martin PR Trevor Etienne KR Trevor Etienne LS JJ Jansen

Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers depth chart

Arizona Cardinals depth chart

Below is a look at the Arizona Cardinals’ offensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Kyler Murray Jacoby Brissett - - RB James Conner Trey Benson Emari Demercado Bam Knight WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Greg Dortch Trishton Jackson (IR) - WR Michael Wilson Xavier Weaver - - WR Zay Jones

Simi Fehoko - - TE Trey McBride Tip Reiman (out) Elijah Higgins Travis Vokolek LT Paris Johnson Jr. Kelvin Beachum Valentin Senn (IR) - LG Evan Brown

Hayden Conner (IR) - - C Hjalte Froholdt Jon Gaines II - - RG Isaiah Adams Will Hernandez - - RT Jonah Williams Josh Fryar Christian Jone (IR) -

Below is a look at the Cardinals’ defensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Josh Sweat Jordan Burch Xavier Thomas - LDT Calais Campbell L.J. Collier Walter Nolen III (out) Justin Jones (IR) RDT Dalvin Tomlinson PJ Mustapha - - RDE Darius Robinson Dante Stills Bilal Nichols - WLB Akeem Davis-Gaither Owen Pappoe - - MLB Mack Wilson Sr. Cody Simon (out) J.J. Russell (IR) - SLB Zaven Collins Baron Browning BJ Ojulari - LCB Will Johnson Elijah Jones Sean Murphy-Bunting - SS Jalen Thompson Dadrion Taylor-Demerson - - FS Budda Baker Kitan Crawford Joey Blount (IR) - RCB Max Melton Denzel Burke Starling Thomas V (IR) - NB Garrett Williams Kei'Trel Clark - -

Below is a look at the Cardinals’ special teams depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PK Chris Ryland - - P Blake Gillikin - - H Blake Gillikin - - PR Greg Dortch Xavier Weaver - KR Greg Dortch Xavier Weaver - LS Aaron Brewer - -

Carolina Panthers depth chart

Here is a look at the Carolina Panthers' offensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Bryce Young Andy Dalton - - RB Chuba Hubbard Rico Dowdle Trevor Etienne Jonathon Brooks (out) WR Tetairoa McMillan Brycen Tremayne Dalevon Campbell - WR Xavier Legette David Moore Jalen Coker (IR) - WR Hunter Renfrow Jimmy Horn Jr. - - TE Ja'Tavion Sanders Tommy Tremble Mitchell Evans James Mitchell LT Ikem Ekwonu Yosh Nijman Brady Christiansen - LG Damien Lewis Chandler Zavala - - C Austin Corbett Cade Mays - - RG Robert Hunt - - - RT Taylor Moton Yosh Nijman - -

Below is a look at the Panthers’ defensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd LDE A'Shawn Robinson Tershawn Wharton (out) Popo Aumavae (IR)

NT Bobby Brown III Cam Jackson - RDE Derrick Brown Jaden Crumedy LaBryan Ray (IR) WLB Patrick Jones II Princely Umanmielen Thomas Incoom LLB Christian Rozeboom - - RLB Trevin Wallace Claudin Cherelus Bam Martin-Scott SLB D.J. Wonnum Nic Scourton DJ Johnson LCB Mike Jackson Akayleb Evans Demarri Mathis (IR) SS Tre'von Moehrig Demani Richardson - FS Nick Scott Lathan Ransom - RCB Jaycee Horn Corey Thornton - NB Chau Smith-Wade - -

Below is a look at the Panthers’ special teams depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Ryan Fitzgerald - - - P Sam Martin - - - H Sam Martin - - - PR Trevor Etienne David Moore Jimmy Horn Jr. - KR Trevor Etienne Rico Dowdle Davis Moore Jimmy Horn Jr. LS JJ Jansen - - -

How to watch the Cardinals vs. Panthers Week 2 game? TV schedule and live stream details

Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers at State Farm Stadium will give the Arizona Cardinals a chance to win the opening two games of a regular season for the first time since 2021.

The Week 2 game between the Cardinals and Panthers will start at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS, with commentary from Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (color analyst), and Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline reporter).

Fans may also stream the game on Paramount+ and FuboTV.

Game info:

Date and Time: Sunday, Sept. 14 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

TV: CBS

Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta(color analyst), Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline reporter)

Live Streaming: Paramount+, FuboTV

