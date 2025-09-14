  • home icon
  • Cardinals vs. Panthers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season

By Habib Timileyin
Modified Sep 14, 2025 10:58 GMT
Arizona Cardinals v New Orleans Saints - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Cardinals vs. Panthers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 - Source: Getty

The Carolina Panthers are hoping to bounce back in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium after suffering a crushing defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 to start the season.

The Cardinals, on the other hand, picked up a win in their first game of the season against the New Orleans Saints. They must be aware that they must beat the Cardinals, who have one of the NFL's weakest defenses, at home in their upcoming game if they hope to contend for an NFC West crown.

Check out the projected starting lineups for both the Cardinals and the Panthers ahead of their Week 2 game here.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers projected starting lineup for Week 2

Arizona Cardinals projected starting lineup

Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals - Source: Getty
Here, we will take a look at how the Arizona Cardinals are projected to line up on offense to start the game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday:

PositionStarter
QBKyler Murray
RBJames Conner
WRMarvin Harrison Jr.
WRMichael Wilson
WRZay Jones
TETrey McBride
LTParis Johnson Jr.
LGEvan Brown
CHjalte Froholdt
RGIsaiah Adams
RTJonah Williams
Below is how the Cardinals will likely line up in defense against the Panthers in Week 2:

PositionStarter
LDEJosh Sweat
LDTCalais Campbell
RDTDalvin Tomlinson
RDEDarius Robinson
WLBAkeem Davis-Gaither
MLBMack Wilson Sr.
SLBZaven Collins
LCBWill Johnson
SSJalen Thompson
FSBudda Baker
RCBMax Melton
NBGarrett Williams
Below is how the Cardinals' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the Panthers:

PositionStarter
PKChad Ryland
PBlake Gillikin
HBlake Gillikin
PRGreg Dortch
KRGreg Dortch
LSAaron Brewer
Carolina Panthers projected starting lineup

Carolina Panthers starting quarterback Bryce Young - Source: Getty
Below is how the Carolina Panthers are expected to line up on offense to start the game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2:

PositionStarter
QBBryce Young
RBChuba Hubbard
WRTetairoa McMillan
WRXavier Legette
WRHunter Renfrow
TEJa'Tavion Sanders
LTIkem Ekwonu
LGDamien Lewis
CAustin Corbett
RGRobert Hunt
RTTaylor Moton
Below is how the Panthers are projected to line up in defense to start the game against the Cardinals:

PositionStarter
LDEA'Shawn Robinson
NTBobby Brown III
RDEDerrick Brown
WLBPatrick Jones II
LLBChristian Rozeboom
RLBTrevin Wallace
SLBD.J. Wonnum
LCBMike Jackson
SSTre'von Moehrig
FSNick Scott
RCBJaycee Horn
NBChau Smith-Wade
Below is how the Panthers' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the Cardinals:

PositionStarter
PKRyan Fitzgerald
PSam Martin
HSam Martin
PRTrevor Etienne
KRTrevor Etienne
LSJJ Jansen
Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers depth chart

Arizona Cardinals depth chart

Below is a look at the Arizona Cardinals’ offensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBKyler MurrayJacoby Brissett--
RBJames ConnerTrey BensonEmari DemercadoBam Knight
WRMarvin Harrison Jr.Greg DortchTrishton Jackson (IR)-
WRMichael WilsonXavier Weaver--
WRZay Jones
Simi Fehoko--
TETrey McBrideTip Reiman (out)Elijah HigginsTravis Vokolek
LTParis Johnson Jr.Kelvin BeachumValentin Senn (IR)-
LGEvan Brown
Hayden Conner (IR)--
CHjalte FroholdtJon Gaines II--
RGIsaiah AdamsWill Hernandez--
RTJonah WilliamsJosh FryarChristian Jone (IR)-
Below is a look at the Cardinals’ defensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEJosh SweatJordan BurchXavier Thomas-
LDTCalais CampbellL.J. CollierWalter Nolen III (out)Justin Jones (IR)
RDTDalvin TomlinsonPJ Mustapha--
RDEDarius RobinsonDante StillsBilal Nichols-
WLBAkeem Davis-GaitherOwen Pappoe--
MLBMack Wilson Sr.Cody Simon (out)J.J. Russell (IR)-
SLBZaven CollinsBaron BrowningBJ Ojulari-
LCBWill JohnsonElijah JonesSean Murphy-Bunting-
SSJalen ThompsonDadrion Taylor-Demerson--
FSBudda BakerKitan CrawfordJoey Blount (IR)-
RCBMax MeltonDenzel BurkeStarling Thomas V (IR)-
NBGarrett WilliamsKei'Trel Clark--
Below is a look at the Cardinals’ special teams depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PKChris Ryland--
PBlake Gillikin--
HBlake Gillikin--
PRGreg DortchXavier Weaver-
KRGreg DortchXavier Weaver-
LSAaron Brewer- -
Carolina Panthers depth chart

Here is a look at the Carolina Panthers' offensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBBryce YoungAndy Dalton--
RBChuba HubbardRico DowdleTrevor EtienneJonathon Brooks (out)
WRTetairoa McMillanBrycen TremayneDalevon Campbell-
WRXavier LegetteDavid MooreJalen Coker (IR)-
WRHunter RenfrowJimmy Horn Jr.--
TEJa'Tavion SandersTommy TrembleMitchell EvansJames Mitchell
LTIkem EkwonuYosh NijmanBrady Christiansen-
LGDamien LewisChandler Zavala--
CAustin CorbettCade Mays--
RGRobert Hunt- --
RTTaylor MotonYosh Nijman--
Below is a look at the Panthers’ defensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd
LDEA'Shawn RobinsonTershawn Wharton (out)Popo Aumavae (IR)
NTBobby Brown IIICam Jackson-
RDEDerrick BrownJaden CrumedyLaBryan Ray (IR)
WLBPatrick Jones IIPrincely UmanmielenThomas Incoom
LLBChristian Rozeboom--
RLBTrevin WallaceClaudin CherelusBam Martin-Scott
SLBD.J. WonnumNic ScourtonDJ Johnson
LCBMike JacksonAkayleb EvansDemarri Mathis (IR)
SSTre'von MoehrigDemani Richardson-
FSNick ScottLathan Ransom-
RCBJaycee HornCorey Thornton-
NBChau Smith-Wade- -
Below is a look at the Panthers’ special teams depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKRyan Fitzgerald---
PSam Martin---
HSam Martin---
PRTrevor EtienneDavid MooreJimmy Horn Jr.-
KRTrevor EtienneRico DowdleDavis MooreJimmy Horn Jr.
LSJJ Jansen- --
How to watch the Cardinals vs. Panthers Week 2 game? TV schedule and live stream details

Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers at State Farm Stadium will give the Arizona Cardinals a chance to win the opening two games of a regular season for the first time since 2021.

The Week 2 game between the Cardinals and Panthers will start at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS, with commentary from Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (color analyst), and Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline reporter).

Fans may also stream the game on Paramount+ and FuboTV.

Game info:

Date and Time: Sunday, Sept. 14 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

TV: CBS

Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta(color analyst), Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline reporter)

Live Streaming: Paramount+, FuboTV

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Cardinals Nation! You can check out the latest Arizona Cardinals Schedule and dive into the latest Cardinals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

