Cardinals vs. Panthers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season
The Carolina Panthers are hoping to bounce back in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium after suffering a crushing defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 to start the season.
Ad
The Cardinals, on the other hand, picked up a win in their first game of the season against the New Orleans Saints. They must be aware that they must beat the Cardinals, who have one of the NFL's weakest defenses, at home in their upcoming game if they hope to contend for an NFC West crown.
Check out the projected starting lineups for both the Cardinals and the Panthers ahead of their Week 2 game here.
Below is how the Cardinals will likely line up in defense against the Panthers in Week 2:
Position
Starter
LDE
Josh Sweat
LDT
Calais Campbell
RDT
Dalvin Tomlinson
RDE
Darius Robinson
WLB
Akeem Davis-Gaither
MLB
Mack Wilson Sr.
SLB
Zaven Collins
LCB
Will Johnson
SS
Jalen Thompson
FS
Budda Baker
RCB
Max Melton
NB
Garrett Williams
Ad
Below is how the Cardinals' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the Panthers:
Position
Starter
PK
Chad Ryland
P
Blake Gillikin
H
Blake Gillikin
PR
Greg Dortch
KR
Greg Dortch
LS
Aaron Brewer
Ad
Carolina Panthers projected starting lineup
Below is how the Carolina Panthers are expected to line up on offense to start the game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2:
Ad
Position
Starter
QB
Bryce Young
RB
Chuba Hubbard
WR
Tetairoa McMillan
WR
Xavier Legette
WR
Hunter Renfrow
TE
Ja'Tavion Sanders
LT
Ikem Ekwonu
LG
Damien Lewis
C
Austin Corbett
RG
Robert Hunt
RT
Taylor Moton
Ad
Below is how the Panthers are projected to line up in defense to start the game against the Cardinals:
Position
Starter
LDE
A'Shawn Robinson
NT
Bobby Brown III
RDE
Derrick Brown
WLB
Patrick Jones II
LLB
Christian Rozeboom
RLB
Trevin Wallace
SLB
D.J. Wonnum
LCB
Mike Jackson
SS
Tre'von Moehrig
FS
Nick Scott
RCB
Jaycee Horn
NB
Chau Smith-Wade
Ad
Below is how the Panthers' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the Cardinals:
Position
Starter
PK
Ryan Fitzgerald
P
Sam Martin
H
Sam Martin
PR
Trevor Etienne
KR
Trevor Etienne
LS
JJ Jansen
Ad
Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers depth chart
Arizona Cardinals depth chart
Below is a look at the Arizona Cardinals’ offensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Kyler Murray
Jacoby Brissett
-
-
RB
James Conner
Trey Benson
Emari Demercado
Bam Knight
WR
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Greg Dortch
Trishton Jackson (IR)
-
WR
Michael Wilson
Xavier Weaver
-
-
WR
Zay Jones
Simi Fehoko
-
-
TE
Trey McBride
Tip Reiman (out)
Elijah Higgins
Travis Vokolek
LT
Paris Johnson Jr.
Kelvin Beachum
Valentin Senn (IR)
-
LG
Evan Brown
Hayden Conner (IR)
-
-
C
Hjalte Froholdt
Jon Gaines II
-
-
RG
Isaiah Adams
Will Hernandez
-
-
RT
Jonah Williams
Josh Fryar
Christian Jone (IR)
-
Ad
Below is a look at the Cardinals’ defensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Josh Sweat
Jordan Burch
Xavier Thomas
-
LDT
Calais Campbell
L.J. Collier
Walter Nolen III (out)
Justin Jones (IR)
RDT
Dalvin Tomlinson
PJ Mustapha
-
-
RDE
Darius Robinson
Dante Stills
Bilal Nichols
-
WLB
Akeem Davis-Gaither
Owen Pappoe
-
-
MLB
Mack Wilson Sr.
Cody Simon (out)
J.J. Russell (IR)
-
SLB
Zaven Collins
Baron Browning
BJ Ojulari
-
LCB
Will Johnson
Elijah Jones
Sean Murphy-Bunting
-
SS
Jalen Thompson
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
-
-
FS
Budda Baker
Kitan Crawford
Joey Blount (IR)
-
RCB
Max Melton
Denzel Burke
Starling Thomas V (IR)
-
NB
Garrett Williams
Kei'Trel Clark
-
-
Ad
Below is a look at the Cardinals’ special teams depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
PK
Chris Ryland
-
-
P
Blake Gillikin
-
-
H
Blake Gillikin
-
-
PR
Greg Dortch
Xavier Weaver
-
KR
Greg Dortch
Xavier Weaver
-
LS
Aaron Brewer
-
-
Ad
Carolina Panthers depth chart
Here is a look at the Carolina Panthers' offensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Bryce Young
Andy Dalton
-
-
RB
Chuba Hubbard
Rico Dowdle
Trevor Etienne
Jonathon Brooks (out)
WR
Tetairoa McMillan
Brycen Tremayne
Dalevon Campbell
-
WR
Xavier Legette
David Moore
Jalen Coker (IR)
-
WR
Hunter Renfrow
Jimmy Horn Jr.
-
-
TE
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Tommy Tremble
Mitchell Evans
James Mitchell
LT
Ikem Ekwonu
Yosh Nijman
Brady Christiansen
-
LG
Damien Lewis
Chandler Zavala
-
-
C
Austin Corbett
Cade Mays
-
-
RG
Robert Hunt
-
-
-
RT
Taylor Moton
Yosh Nijman
-
-
Ad
Below is a look at the Panthers’ defensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
LDE
A'Shawn Robinson
Tershawn Wharton (out)
Popo Aumavae (IR)
NT
Bobby Brown III
Cam Jackson
-
RDE
Derrick Brown
Jaden Crumedy
LaBryan Ray (IR)
WLB
Patrick Jones II
Princely Umanmielen
Thomas Incoom
LLB
Christian Rozeboom
-
-
RLB
Trevin Wallace
Claudin Cherelus
Bam Martin-Scott
SLB
D.J. Wonnum
Nic Scourton
DJ Johnson
LCB
Mike Jackson
Akayleb Evans
Demarri Mathis (IR)
SS
Tre'von Moehrig
Demani Richardson
-
FS
Nick Scott
Lathan Ransom
-
RCB
Jaycee Horn
Corey Thornton
-
NB
Chau Smith-Wade
-
-
Ad
Below is a look at the Panthers’ special teams depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Ryan Fitzgerald
-
-
-
P
Sam Martin
-
-
-
H
Sam Martin
-
-
-
PR
Trevor Etienne
David Moore
Jimmy Horn Jr.
-
KR
Trevor Etienne
Rico Dowdle
Davis Moore
Jimmy Horn Jr.
LS
JJ Jansen
-
-
-
Ad
How to watch the Cardinals vs. Panthers Week 2 game? TV schedule and live stream details
Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers at State Farm Stadium will give the Arizona Cardinals a chance to win the opening two games of a regular season for the first time since 2021.
The Week 2 game between the Cardinals and Panthers will start at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS, with commentary from Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (color analyst), and Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline reporter).
Ad
Fans may also stream the game on Paramount+ and FuboTV.
Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.
Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.
Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.
Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.