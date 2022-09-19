Cardinals vs Raiders: Time, channel, live stream and injury report

The highly-anticipated Cardinals vs Raiders game will be played on Sunday, September 18. The Arizona Cardinals will square off against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2022-23 NFL regular season.

Both teams had a tough start to the new season in Week 1. The Cardinals suffered a heavy defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs. Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders fell to the Los Angeles Chargers. As both teams look for their first win, the contest is bound to be a tense affair.

What time is Cardinals vs Raiders?

The game will commence at 4:25 PM EST on Sunday, September 18 at the Allegiant Stadium.

What channel is the Cardinals vs Raiders game on?

In the USA, the game will be broadcast live on CBS.

Cardinals vs Raiders live streaming guide

NFL fans in the USA can live stream the game on Paramount+.

Cardinals vs Raiders injury report

Arizona Cardinals injury report

Player Position Injury Status Rondale Moore WR Hamstring Out Andy Isabella WR Back Out Trayvon Mullen Jr CB Toe Questionable Justin Pugh OL Neck Questionable Jalen Thompson S Toe Questionable J.J. Watt DL Calf Questionable

Rondale Moore and Andy Isabella are out for the Cardinals this weekend. Kliff Kingsbury has four players listed as questionable heading into Week 2. Kyler Murray is expected to start at quarterback for the visiting side.

Kingsbury will likely have a steep challenge ahead of him as he looks to outscheme the Las Vegas secondary with a narrowed wide receiving corps. Additionally, the Cardinals' defense might also be stretched thin in the absence of JJ Watt, Trayvon Mullen Jr. and Jalen Thompson.

Kyler Murray is tipped to start for the Cardinals in Week 2

Las Vegas Raiders injury report

Player Position Injury Status Andre James C Concussion Out Denzel Perryman LB Ankle Out Tre'von Moehrig-Woodard S Hip Out Brandon Bolden RB Hamstring Doubtful

The Raiders will not be able to call upon Andre James, Denzel Perryman and Tre'von Moehrig-Woorard this weekend. Brandon Bolden is listed as doubtful. Derek Carr will start as quarterback for the hosts in Week 2.

With respect to injuries, the Cardinals are at a considerable disadvantage, as they'll be without a greater number of key players.

Cardinals vs Raiders head-to-head record

The two teams have faced each other 10 times in the past. The Cardinals have managed to get six wins while the Raiders have racked up four victories in this fixture.

The last time the Cardinals and Raiders met was back in November 2018. The game ended in a narrow win for the Raiders. This weekend's clash will also be a tight contest given that both teams want to get a win on the board. Las Vegas are the -230 favorites heading into the Week 2 matchup.

