Cardinals vs. Seahawks prediction and fantasy outlook for Week 4 TNF feat. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Trey McBride, and more

Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season kicks off with a NFC West divisional showdown between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks. Both teams will enter the contest with a 2-1 record so far and also feature some of the top fantasy football stars in the league. Here's a full preview along with picks and predictions for this opening game of the week.
Week 4 TNF Cardinals vs Seahawks prediction
The Seahawks and Cardinals both trail the 3-0 San Francisco 49ers by one game at this early point in the season. They also both missed out on the playoffs last year, so they are hoping to get back there. With similar outlooks and similar goals entering Week 4, this shapes up to be an important clash between these two teams.
Kyler Murray has struggled to a 2-8 record against the Seahawks in his career, but this will be their his first meeting with them since Sam Darnold took over as their starting quarterback. The game will be played in Arizona on a short week for Thursday Night Football, which often gives the edge to the home team in an otherwise seemingly even matchup.
Prediction: Cardinals 24, Seahawks 19
Cardinals vs Seahawks Week 4 TNF fantasy outlook
Trey McBride, TE, Arizona Cardinals
Trey McBride has emerged as one of the best overall fantasy football tight ends during his career with the Arizona Cardinals. He ranked as the overall TE9 and TE3 in the past two years, and ranks as the TE5 so far this season. He torched the Seahawks for 203 yards across two games last season, so he is an absolutely elite option in fantasy lineups this week.
Trey Benson, RB, Arizona Cardinals
Trey Benson has quickly elevated his fantasy outlook from a borderline rosterable player to a potential weekly starter. James Conner suffered a season-ending injury last week, so Benson is expected to be their featured back for the remainder of the year. Conner has been an elite option in this role, and considering their lack of depth at the position, Benson has massive sleeper upside.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks
Jaxon Smith-Njigba has a breakout season last year when he finished as the WR10 overall. He has seemingly take another step forward as he currently ranks as the WR6 in 2025 so far. He has also totaled three touchdowns across four career games against the Cardinals, making the Seahawks star one of the top wide receivers to target this week.
