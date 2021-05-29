Carolina Panthers 2021 preseason schedule, dates, times & opponents

The Carolina Panthers are starting a new era this season with the former New York Jets’ first-round draft pick and quarterback Sam Darnold leading the team.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has a challenging assignment in 2021 to mold his young squad into a competitive NFL team. After going 5-11 last year, the Carolina Panthers will be hoping to improve on that campaign.

They have the 26th toughest strength of schedule, so there's an opportunity for the team to rebound in 2021.

The Panthers front office decided to trade last season’s starting QB, Teddy Bridgewater, to the Broncos, paving the way for Darnold to take over the offense.

New rookie players

At this year’s draft, the Panthers selected cornerback Jaycee Horn with the eighth overall pick. They also picked wide receiver Terrance Marshall and running back Chuba Hubbard to give Sam Darnold some more weapons on offense.

Before the NFL regular season starts, the Panthers have three preseason games to help them prepare for the upcoming battles. These games will be crucial for Sam Darnold and the other new Panthers players to gain some confidence.

Here’s the Carolina Panthers NFL preseason schedule.

Carolina Panthers 2021 Preseason Schedule

Week 1

Sunday, August 15, at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m ET (TBC)

Week 2

Saturday, August 21, Baltimore Ravens, 6 p.m. ET (Panthers TV Network)

Week 3

Sunday, August 27, at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7.30 p.m. ET (Panthers TV Network)

A massive week 1 clash

The man who replaced new Carolina Panthers QB Sam Darnold in New York, rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, will lead the Jets into Carolina in week one.

The Panthers will hope to get through their pre-season games without serious injuries so they are ready for the team from the Big Apple.

It will be an intense game with the two young quarterbacks determined not to lose their first matchup.