Carolina Panthers 2025 NFL free agency tracker: Latest on Jaycee Horn, Tershawn Wharton and more

The Carolina Panthers did not make the playoffs last season but showed some fight and improvement down the stretch. Bryce Young, who for too long looked like a bust, started playing like his first overall draft pick status commanded. They are coming into 2025 with renewed optimism, and here are the free agency signings they made to get them started for the new league year.

Carolina Panthers free agent signings tracker 2025

Tershawn Wharton, DT (3 years, $54 million)

Tershawn Wharton signed a three-year deal with the Panthers moving from the Chiefs. Kansas City drafted him in 2020 and he went on to win two Super Bowls with them. He finished with 6.5 sacks last year, which was his most productive season.

Bobby Brown III, DT (3 years, 21 million)

Bobby Brown, another defensive tackle, also signed a three-year contract. He is also a Super Bowl winner with the Rams and spent his entire career in Los Angeles since being drafted in the fourth round in 2021. He will be expected to fill the nose tackle position in the Carolina Panthers' defense.

Patrick Jones II, LB (2 years, 20 million)

Patrick Jones II entered the league the same year as Brown. The Vikings drafted him in the third round and he has spent his entire career with them so far, recording 12 sacks and 105 tackles.

Jaycee Horn, CB (4 year, 100 million)

Jaycee Horn could have been a free agent but the Carolina Panthers wanted to safeguard their defense and chose to build around him. They rewarded him with the largest contract ever for a defensive back and the 2024 Pro Bowler has now reset the market.

Michael Jackson, CB (2 years, 14.5 million)

Michael Jackson will be lining up on the other side from Jaycee Horn. He had 17 pass deflections last season and played more than 1,200 defensive snaps. He is reliable and is a crucial piece of a free agency where the Carolina Panthers have prioritised their defensive unit.

Tre'von Moehrig, S (3 years, 51 million)

Another 2021 draftee, he played with the Las Vegas Raiders since he entered the league. He had two interceptions and one sack last year, and should add to the defensive strength.

Tommy Tremble, TE (2 year, 10.5 million)

On offense, the Carolina Panthers went with familiarity over splashiness. They brought back Tommy Tremble on a two-year deal and will be hoping that he can increase his production beyond the 200-yard mark for the first time in his career and add to the three touchdowns he got in each of his last two seasons.

Austin Corbett, C (1 year, 3 million)

The veteran center is also returning for another year and signed a deal that will extend his time with the organization he first joined in 2022.

He was part of the unit that gradually became better at protecting Bryce Young as the season wore on and will be tasked on linking up with the quarterback as the Carolina Panthers seek to improve from their dismal recent form.

