Carolina Panthers 3-round mock draft: Updated projections after moves for Rico Dowdle and Tershawn Wharton in free agency

The Carolina Panthers entered the 2025 NFL offseason in serious need of more talent on both sides of the football. They began to address this by adding Rico Dowdle and Tershawn Wharton, among others, but they still appear to have plenty of work to do. They can continue the process in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft, such as by targeting the following players in this mock draft.

Ad

Carolina Panthers 2025 NFL Mock Draft for 3 rounds

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 - Round 1, Pick 8: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri Tigers

Ad

Trending

The Carolina Panthers are in desperate need of play-makers in their offense. Targeting a wide receiver in the first round would make a ton of sense for their current draft needs. Luther Burden is the top-ranked prospect in the position according to most draft scouts, so he could give Bryce Young a much-needed weapon to aid his development as a quarterback.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Their current wide receivers are extremely weak relative to the rest of the NFL, especially after trading away Jonathon Mingo and Diontae Johnson last year. Burden would potentially be a massive addition to join other young prospects Jalen Coker and Xavier Leggette to form a solid core.

Ad

#2 - Round 2, Pick 57: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College Golden Eagles

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts that the Panthers will use their second-round pick this year on Donovan Ezeiruaku. He exploded for a massive 2024 college football season that included 16.5 sacks and being named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

Adding an edge rusher could help Carolina improve their defense as a whole, which was one of their biggest weaknesses last year. Ezeiruaku is a bit undersized compared to many in his position, but his production proves he brings a ton of upside.

Ad

#3 - Round 3, Pick 74: Andrew Mukuba, DB, Texas Longhorns

Andrew Mukuba is an intriguing defensive back prospect due to his elite athleticism and positional flexibility. His career with the Texas Longhorns featured him mostly playing the safety position, but he also lined up as cornerback at times as well.

The Panthers already have one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL in Jaycee Horn, but their defensive backs lack depth. Mukuba can surely help them with this, especially considering the general weakness of their safety position. He could potentially be a day-one starter and make an immediate impact for a defense that is in need of some major improvements.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Panthers Nation! Check out the latest Carolina Panthers Schedule and dive into the Panthers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.