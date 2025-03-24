Carolina Panthers 5-round mock draft: Updated projections for Dave Canales and Co. after free agency

The Carolina Panthers have been rebuilding their roster under head coach Dave Canales as they look to get back to being competitive. They have continued this process through the free agency period this year, but appear to still have plenty of work to do. The 2025 NFL Draft will be key for them and here's how they can approach the first five rounds in this mock draft.

Carolina Panthers 2025 NFL mock draft for 5 rounds

#1 - Round 1, Pick 8: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State Nittany Lions

The Panthers offense is in desperate need of legitimate playmakers as they look to continue developing Bryce Young this year. Tyler Warren is projected to be a special talent and could be a valuable target from the tight end position.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 57: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford Cardinal

The Panthers are extremely thin at wide receiver after trading away Diontae Johnson last year, especially with Adam Thielen aging. Elic Ayomanor is one of the top prospects in the position and could potentially be a Day 1 starter.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 74: Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss Rebels

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts that the Panthers will select Princely Umanmielen in the third round. He could be a steal in this spot and give their defense an impact pass rusher that they are currently missing.

#4 - Round 4, Pick 111: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Tre'Von Moehrig was an important free agency signing for the Panthers this year, but they still need additional help at their safety position. Xavier Watts has the skillset to potentially be a Day 1 starter and could form a solid pairing at the back end of their defense.

#5 - Round 4, Pick 114: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State Cyclones

Doubling up at wide receiver isn't a bad strategy, considering how weak they are at the position. Jaylin Noel can add to their young core which already includes Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker right now.

#6 - Round 5, Pick 140: Fadil Diggs, EDGE, Syracuse Orange

Having depth on the edge of any defense is always valuable due to their ability to elevate an entire unit. Fadil Diggs has significant upside and could be a late-round sleeper.

#7 - Round 5, Pick 146: Jordan Hancock, CB, Ohio State Buckeyes

The Panthers recently gave Jaycee Horn a massive contract extension, but they are thin at cornerback behind him. Jordan Hancock can help them improve their depth at the position.

#8 - Round 5, Pick 163: Clay Webb, OG, Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Clay Webb offers more upside than most other offensive linemen projected to be picked in the mid-to-late rounds. His proven athleticism during the 2025 NFL Combine is one of the main reasons why.

