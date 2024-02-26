Carolina Panthers 7-round Mock Draft: Panthers revamp offense to help Bryce Young

It is well-documented that the Carolina Panthers do not have the number one overall pick. They traded it last year as part of their swap with the Chicago Bears, which makes their future a lot murkier and this upcoming draft a lot more challenging. Nevertheless, here's what they can do.

Carolina Panthers 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 1

The Carolina Panthers do not have a day one pick in the draft. Pick 33 overall is pretty valuable, but they're short on assets overall, so we don't foresee them even attempting to trade up into the first round.

Carolina Panthers 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 2

33rd overall: Graham Barton, OG, Duke

Ironically, the Chicago Bears came calling with a package including their 2025 first-round pick for the 33rd selection in this mock, but we decided to stop trading with the Bears involving first round picks since it has not gone well for Carolina.

Instead, we went with Graham Barton, a guard/tackle from Duke. Local players are often desirable for the Panthers. Even though there were a couple of impact defensive players available that slid out of the first-round, offense is a much bigger need, especially up front. The Panthers ran through guards last year, with three of them landing on Injured Reserve and playing barely a game at all, so that's a spot to fix.

70th overall: Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington

The New York Giants called for our 65th pick, offering the 70th pick and the 140th pick for 65 and a 2025 seventh-round pick, so we moved back for Jalen McMillan, a wide receiver out of Washington. The second-round prospect had seen a bit of a slide, and we were happy to land him. The Panthers wide receiver room was the worst in the NFL last year, and Bryce Young desperately needs weapons.

Carolina Panthers 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 3

102nd overall: Patrick Paul, OT, Houston

Even though the tackles in Carolina are a little more stable, Taylor Moton is getting expensive and Ikem Ekwonu regressed in 2023. Perhaps he will improve, but depth up front is vital after what happened last year, so Patrick Paul, who was projected 88th overall, is the selection at 102 to kick off day three.

140th overall: Curtis Jacobs, LB, Penn State

Defense is not a need for the Panthers whatsoever, but this drafting of Curtis Jacobs would soften the blow of a potential exit for either Frankie Luvu or Brian Burns. Either way, it's a high value pick and the Panthers can't really afford to be stingy.

155th overall: Jordan Whittington, WR, Texas

Jordan Whittington lands with the Panthers in our mock

The Cleveland Browns called offering 155, 205 and 241 for the 141st pick, and since the Panthers just need assets, it was a hard deal to pass up. At 155, we selected Jordan Whittington, a wide receiver out of Texas. The Panthers can ill afford to roll with a 33-year-old Adam Thielen and Jonathan Mingo again in 2024.

165th overall: Tip Reiman, TE, Illinois

Hayden Hurst's health is up in the air and he was not particularly good in 2023. Tommy Tremble is athletic but not a major threat in the passing game. Ian Thomas is not impactful whatsoever, so the Panthers have to find a reliable tight end. They're attempting to do so with Illinois product Tip Reiman.

180th overall: Kendall Milton, RB, Georgia

The Panthers should trade or cut Miles Sanders, as he was a disastrous signing in 2023. They will roll with Chuba Hubbard as RB1, but finding a quality backup is a good idea, and Kendall Milton from Georgia is available here.

205th overall: Garman Randolph, EDGE, Baylor

Whether or not Brian Burns does re-sign remains to be seen, but they have to find another legitimate pass-rusher on the other side anyway. Garman Randolph is, as a result, the pick here at 205.

241st overall: Eli Cox, C, Kentucky

Bradley Bozeman was not great in 2023, so getting a potential replacement/depth option for the center position is important. With Eli Cox available out of Kentucky, the Panthers can wrap up their draft by solidifying every single offensive line spot.