Carolina Panthers 7-round mock draft: Updated projections for Dave Canales and Co

The Carolina Panthers have been rebuilding their roster in recent years as they attempt to get back to being contenders. The 2025 NFL Draft will give head coach Dave Canales and the front office a good opportunity to continue this process. They currently have nine total picks this year and here's how they could potentially approach them in the following mock draft.

Ad

Carolina Panthers 2025 NFL mock draft for all 7 rounds

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 - Round 1, Pick 8: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee Volunteers

Ad

Trending

The Carolina Panthers are in desperate need of upgrading their edge rushers, despite recently adding Jadeveon Clowney to their roster. Improving their pass-rush can potentially turn things around for their strguggling defense, so using their first-round pick on an elite prospect like James Pearce Jr. is a good strategy.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#2 - Round 2, Pick 57: Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State Wildcats

With the exception of Jaycee Horn, who appears to be locked in as a superstar in the position, the Panthers are extremely thin at cornerback. Jacob Parrish has a ton of atheltic upside as one of the fastest defensive backs in this year's draft class, so he could be an option for them in the second round.

Ad

#3 - Round 3, Pick 74: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State Cyclones

It's possible that the Panthers use one of their first two picks on a wide receiver, but if they don't, they should still target one as early as possible. They are weak at the position, especially with Adam Thielen aging. Jayden Higgins is a big-bodied prospect that could give Bryce Young another weapon to work with.

#4 - Round 4, Pick 111: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Ad

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts that the Panthers will select Xavier Watts in the fourth round. He is one of the best safeties in this year's draft class and could potentiaslly be a steal in the mid-rounds.

#5 - Round 4, Pick 114: Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan Wolverines

With how weak Carolina is on the edge of their defense, it would make sense for them to double on the position during the draft. Josaiah Stewart can significantly improve their depth as a rotational pass rusher from day one and could potentially develop into an eventual starter.

Ad

#6 - Round 5, Pick 140: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State Aggies

Jalen Royals is a well-rounded wide receiver prospect with a versatile skillset. He could be another useful option and add to their young offensive core that currently includes Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker.

#7 - Round 5, Pick 146: Miles Frazier, OG, LSU Tigers

The Panthers have the luxury of returning their entire starting offensive line from last year into the upcoming 2025 NFL season. They have a relatively solid group, but improving depth is always a solid strategy for blockers. Miles Frazier is one of the best mid-round interior offensive linemen in this year's draft class.

Ad

#8 - Round 5, Pick 163: Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College Eagles

After landing an interior offensive lineman a few picks earlier, this mock draft has Carolina following that up with an offensive tackle. Ozzy Trapilo can help to round out their roster along the blocking positions.

#9 - Round 7, Pick 230: Jalen McLeod, LB, Auburn Tigers

The Panthers are currently without a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. After picking three times in round five, they concluded this mock draft with Jalen Mcleod in the final round. The latest stages of any draft are often reserved for finding he most overall upside and his positional versatility could make him a useful defender.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Panthers Nation! Check out the latest Carolina Panthers Schedule and dive into the Panthers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.