Carolina Panthers draft picks 2025: Full list of Bryce Young’s team's selections

The Carolina Panthers made some improvements in the 2024 regular season under new coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan. Canales, a renowned quarterback whisperer, did a masterful job mentoring Bruce Young. The former Alabama standout now looks more like the player who won a Heisman Trophy than the one who struggled for large spells in the 2023 regular season.

Next up for the Panthers is the 2025 NFL draft, a great opportunity to bring a couple of new faces into the locker room. Carolina needs to ace this draft to surround Young with talent and improve from its dismal 5-12 record.

With that in mind, let's look at the full list of Panthers selections and their 2025 draft needs.

Carolina Panthers draft picks 2025

According to Sports Illustrated, the Carolina Panthers have nine picks in the 2025 NFL draft.

These are the picks:

Round 1, Pick 8

Round 2, Pick 54

Round 3, Pick 74

Round 4, Pick 110

Round 4, Pick 113

Round 5, Pick 139

Round 5, Pick 145

Round 5, Pick 162

Round 7, Pick 227

Carolina Panthers 2025 draft needs

Here's a look at the Panthers' three major positional needs entering April's draft:

#3. Cornerback

The Carolina Panthers have a solid CB1 in Jaycee Horn, and he'll be a major part of Dave Canales' secondary for the foreseeable future. However, the other options on the depth chart don't make for stellar reading.

The Panthers could make the business decision to prioritize getting a cornerback on Day 2. They could select either Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison or UCF lockdown corner Mac McWilliams.

#2. Wide Receiver

Bryce Young threw to some of the best wide receivers college football had to offer during his time with the Alabama Crimson Tide. The results were there for all to see, as Young was a must-see TV during his time in Tuscaloosa.

The Panthers need to beef up their receiver room to see the best of their franchise QB. They could do that by getting a skilled wideout early on Day 2. Stanford's Elic Ayomanor and Iowa State's Jaylin Noel would be tantalizing prospects on the Panthers' offense.

#1. Edge Rusher

The Carolina Panthers ended the 2024 regular season ranked 31st in ESPN’s pass rush win rate. Teams with playoff aspirations perform with significantly higher win rates, so getting a game-changing edge rusher to pair with Jadeveon Clowney and Derrick Brown is a must.

Players like Mike Green from Marshall, Elijah Ponder from Cal Poly and Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku could be immense additions.

