Carolina Panthers NFL Draft 2023: Picks, team needs, and predictions

The 2023 NFL Draft is approaching, and the Carolina Panthers are in a wonderful position.

The NFL Draft is the foremost opportunity for teams, especially those currently mired at the bottom of their divisions, to restock and revamp their rosters. Many players, especially quarterbacks, are prime commodities, and teams like the Panthers will do whatever they can to land their man.

But first, what picks do the Panthers have?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Carolina Panthers NFL Draft 2023 picks

Scott Fitterer has six chances to bolster the Panthers' roster

These are the picks the Carolina Panthers have this year:

Round 1, 1st overall Round 2, 39th overall Round 3, 93rd overall Round 4, 114th overall Round 4, 132nd overall Round 5, 145th overall

The Panthers received the No. 1 pick in a trade with the Chicago Bears in exchange for wide receiver DJ Moore, the 9th and 61st overall picks, and two more future draft picks, one each in 2024 and 2025.

Carolina Panthers needs

Incoming head coach Frank Reich has some holes to fill in his squad

Obviously, the Panthers need a quarterback. They have not had a dependable quarterback ever since they released Cam Newton after 2019, and that includes the second stint in 2021.

But there are also other positions they can upgrade, including running back. They have acquired Miles Sanders from the Philadelphia Eagles and paired him with Chuba Hubbard. Another positional upgrade could come at tight end, where the team has not had a stable presence since Greg Olsen.

Defensively, the team could use an inside linebacker. They have an abundance of OLBs like two-time Pro Bowler Brian Burns, but the inside could use more depth.

Carolina Panthers prediction for all picks

Here's how the Carolina Panthers' draft may go, via the NFL Mock Draft Simulator:

Round 1, 1st overall: Bryce Young, Alabama

Bryce Young

Bryce Young needs no introduction. He is one of the premier quarterback prospects in the Draft. His stats already speak for themselves, but he also possesses the leadership that the Panthers' offense needs. With the right coaching and development, he can blossom into the next superstar with Carolina.

Round 2, 39th overall - Jack Campbell, Iowa

Jack Campbell

As mentioned before, the Panthers have plenty of outside linebackers, but not enough inside linebackers. Jack Campbell is the best of the bunch, and it is not hard to see why. He won the Dick Butkus Award as the nation's top collegiate linebacker in his senior season and was instrumental in the Hawkeyes' defeat of Kentucky in the Music City Bowl.

Round 3, 93rd overall - Cameron Latu, Alabama

Cameron Latu

Cameron Latu made his mark as one of the more versatile Crimson Tide players. Initially playing linebacker, he was moved to tight end to provide more depth at that position. He proved his worth as a junior, catching eight touchdown passes. Besides his offensive potential, he can also be slotted back into his old defensive position when the situation calls for it.

Round 4, 114th overall - Jaren Hall, BYU

Jaren Hall

Even with Bryce Young's potential, the Panthers need a backup behind him just in case he gets hurt. Enter Jaren Hall. He had a tremendous senior season, throwing for over 3,000 yards and 31 touchdowns and leading the Cougars to a win at the New Mexico Bowl.

Round 4, 132nd overall - Juice Scruggs, Penn State

Juice Scruggs

The Panthers currently have two centers: Bradley Bozeman and Sam Tecklenburg. Bozeman is currently the starter, but Tecklenburg has not played much. Scruggs, meanwhile, had a huge season as a junior, just over a year removed from a serious car accident that almost ended his career. He started every game that season and the next, providing a major psychological boost for the Panthers.

Round 5, 145th overall - Jake Moody, Michigan

Jake Moody

Jake Moody is one of the very few special teams prospects still available by this point, and he has a good number of accolades as a Wolverine. Besides being the top kicker in 2021, he has set multiple school records: most career field goals (65), most points in one season (147), most points in a career (355), and longest field goal (59 yards). His scoring prowess could definitely help a Panthers team that needs all the points they can get.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes