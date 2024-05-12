Carolina Panthers rookie minicamp 2024: Draft picks in attendance, UDFA signings, schedule, and more

The Carolina Panthers have made many roster changes recently as they prepare for their 2024 offseason workouts. The club has signed quite several undrafted free agents, adding to the seven players they selected in the 2024 NFL draft. The team is now getting a look at these new additions this weekend at its rookie minicamp.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know about the Panthers 2024 rookie minicamp.

When is the Panthers' rookie minicamp?

The Carolina Panthers welcomed their 2024 rookie class to their minicamp on Friday, May 10, marking the start of the team's off-season activities for the year. They will be hosting the rookie minicamp from May 10-12.

Following rookie minicamp, the first round of organized team activities (OTAs) will take place from May 20 to June 6, with sporadic breaks in between. Thereafter, from June 11–13, there will be a mandatory minicamp. The majority of these off-season exercise regimens are designed to give players instruction, physical conditioning, and training.

Which prospects are in attendance at Panthers rookie minicamp 2024?

Xavier Legette, wide receiver, first-round draft pick

Jonathon Brooks, running back, second-round draft pick

Trevin Wallace, linebacker, third-round draft pick

Ja'Tavion Sanders, tight end, fourth-round draft pick

Chau Smith-Wade, cornerback, fifth-round draft pick

Jaden Crumedy, defensive end, sixth-round draft pick

Michael Barrett, linebacker, seventh-round draft pick

Popo Aumavae, defensive end, undrafted free agent

Jalen Coker, wide receiver, undrafted free agent

Jeremiah Crawford, offensive tackle, undrafted free agent

Willie Drew, cornerback, undrafted free agent

Christian Duffie, offensive tackle, undrafted free agent

Kenny Dyson, outside linebacker, undrafted free agent

Kevin Foelsch, tight end, undrafted free agent

DeShawn Gaddie, cornerback, undrafted free agent

Darius Hodges, defensive end, undrafted free agent

Clayton Isbell, safety, undrafted free agent

Derrick McLendon, outside linebacker, undrafted free agent

Harrison Mevis, kicker, undrafted free agent

Jackson Mitchell, linebacker, undrafted free agent

Sam Pinkney, wide receiver, undrafted free agent

Jack Plummer, quarterback, undrafted free agent

Andrew Raym, center, undrafted free agent

Demani Richardson, safety, undrafted free agent

Jaden Shirden, running back, undrafted free agent

Ulumoo "MJ" Ale, defensive tackle, undrafted free agent

Rory Beggan, kicker, rookie tryout

Sean Chambers, quarterback, rookie tryout

Justin Shaffer, guard, rookie tryout

Greg Anderson, guard, rookie tryout

Panthers UDFA signings 2024

The Carolina Panthers signed the following eighteen undrafted free agents on Friday:

QB Jack Plummer

RB Jaden Shirden

WR Devin Carter

WR Jalen Coker

WR Sam Pinckney

TE Kevin Foelsch

OT Jeremiah Crawford

OT Christian Duffie

C Andrew Raym

DT Popo Aumavae

OLB Kenny Dyson

OLB Darius Hodges

OLB Derrick McLendon II

CB Willie Drew

CB Jackson Mitchell

S Clayton Isbell

S Demani Richardson

K Harrison Mevis

With Sunday being the last day of Carolina's rookie camp, there will doubtless be hype building around some of their prospects.

