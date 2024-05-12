Carolina Panthers rookie minicamp 2024: Draft picks in attendance, UDFA signings, schedule, and more

The Carolina Panthers have made many roster changes recently as they prepare for their 2024 offseason workouts. The club has signed quite several undrafted free agents, adding to the seven players they selected in the 2024 NFL draft. The team is now getting a look at these new additions this weekend at its rookie minicamp.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know about the Panthers 2024 rookie minicamp.
When is the Panthers' rookie minicamp?
The Carolina Panthers welcomed their 2024 rookie class to their minicamp on Friday, May 10, marking the start of the team's off-season activities for the year. They will be hosting the rookie minicamp from May 10-12.
Following rookie minicamp, the first round of organized team activities (OTAs) will take place from May 20 to June 6, with sporadic breaks in between. Thereafter, from June 11–13, there will be a mandatory minicamp. The majority of these off-season exercise regimens are designed to give players instruction, physical conditioning, and training.
Which prospects are in attendance at Panthers rookie minicamp 2024?
- Xavier Legette, wide receiver, first-round draft pick
- Jonathon Brooks, running back, second-round draft pick
- Trevin Wallace, linebacker, third-round draft pick
- Ja'Tavion Sanders, tight end, fourth-round draft pick
- Chau Smith-Wade, cornerback, fifth-round draft pick
- Jaden Crumedy, defensive end, sixth-round draft pick
- Michael Barrett, linebacker, seventh-round draft pick
- Popo Aumavae, defensive end, undrafted free agent
- Jalen Coker, wide receiver, undrafted free agent
- Jeremiah Crawford, offensive tackle, undrafted free agent
- Willie Drew, cornerback, undrafted free agent
- Christian Duffie, offensive tackle, undrafted free agent
- Kenny Dyson, outside linebacker, undrafted free agent
- Kevin Foelsch, tight end, undrafted free agent
- DeShawn Gaddie, cornerback, undrafted free agent
- Darius Hodges, defensive end, undrafted free agent
- Clayton Isbell, safety, undrafted free agent
- Derrick McLendon, outside linebacker, undrafted free agent
- Harrison Mevis, kicker, undrafted free agent
- Jackson Mitchell, linebacker, undrafted free agent
- Sam Pinkney, wide receiver, undrafted free agent
- Jack Plummer, quarterback, undrafted free agent
- Andrew Raym, center, undrafted free agent
- Demani Richardson, safety, undrafted free agent
- Jaden Shirden, running back, undrafted free agent
- Ulumoo "MJ" Ale, defensive tackle, undrafted free agent
- Rory Beggan, kicker, rookie tryout
- Sean Chambers, quarterback, rookie tryout
- Justin Shaffer, guard, rookie tryout
- Greg Anderson, guard, rookie tryout
Panthers UDFA signings 2024
The Carolina Panthers signed the following eighteen undrafted free agents on Friday:
- QB Jack Plummer
- RB Jaden Shirden
- WR Devin Carter
- WR Jalen Coker
- WR Sam Pinckney
- TE Kevin Foelsch
- OT Jeremiah Crawford
- OT Christian Duffie
- C Andrew Raym
- DT Popo Aumavae
- OLB Kenny Dyson
- OLB Darius Hodges
- OLB Derrick McLendon II
- CB Willie Drew
- CB Jackson Mitchell
- S Clayton Isbell
- S Demani Richardson
- K Harrison Mevis
With Sunday being the last day of Carolina's rookie camp, there will doubtless be hype building around some of their prospects.
