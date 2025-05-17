Carolina Panthers Schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games 

The Carolina Panthers tried to make some adjustments after their 2023 season ended with a league-worst 2-15 record by hiring Dave Canales as their new head coach for 2024. However, the franchise only made minor progress last season, finishing 5-12.
Carolina fans will be expecting some noticeable improvements on both sides of the ball this season after the team brought in several players this offseason. The Panthers may have an edge in 2025 because their division, the NFC South, hasn't been particularly strong in recent years.
Here's a closer look at the Panthers' schedule for 2025, while using Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor's predictions for every game.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Carolina Panthers' 2025 Schedule
Week 1 (Sept. 7): at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 2 (Sept. 14): at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET
Week 3 (Sept. 21): vs. Atlanta Falcons at home, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 4 (Sept. 28): at New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 5 (Oct. 5): vs. Miami Dolphins at home, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 6 (Oct. 12): vs. Dallas Cowboys at home, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 7 (Oct. 19): at New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 8 (Oct. 26): vs. Buffalo Bills at home, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 9 (Nov. 2): at Green Bay Packers, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 10 (Nov. 9): vs. New Orleans Saints at home, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 11 (Nov. 16): at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 12 (Nov. 24): at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET (MNF)
Week 13 (Nov. 30): vs. Los Angeles Rams at home, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 14: BYE
Week 15 (Dec. 14): at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 16 (Dec. 21): vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 17 (TBD): vs. Seattle Seahawks at home, TBD
Week 18 (TBD): at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD
Carolina Panthers: Game-by-game prediction
Week 1: Panthers vs. Jaguars
Prediction: 22-30 (Jaguars W)
Week 2: Panthers vs. Cardinals
Prediction: 15-19 (Cardinals W)
Week 3: Panthers vs. Falcons
Prediction: 32-15 (Panthers W)
Week 4: Panthers vs. Patriots
Prediction: 14-15 (Patriots W)
Week 5: Panthers vs. Dolphins
Prediction: 26-16 (Panthers W)
Week 6: Panthers vs. Cowboys
Prediction: 16-18 (Cowboys W)
Week 7: Panthers vs. Jets
Prediction: 20-17 (Panthers W)
Week 8: Panthers vs. Bills
Prediction: 28-32 (Bills W)
Week 9: Panthers vs. Packers
Prediction: 17-28 (Packers W)
Week 10: Panthers vs. Saints
Prediction: 20-17 (Panthers W)
Week 11: Panthers vs. Falcons
Prediction: 18-25 (Falcons W)
Week 12: Panthers vs. 49ers
Prediction: 15-19 (49ers W)
Week 13: Panthers vs. Rams
Prediction: 18-30 (Rams W)
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: Panthers vs. Saints
Prediction: 22-18 (Panthers W)
Week 16: Panthers vs. Buccaneers
Prediction: 21-29 (Bucs W)
Week 17: Panthers vs. Seahawks
Prediction: 28-21 (Panthers W)
Week 18: Panthers vs. Buccaneers
Prediction: 26-29 (Bucs W)
Carolina Panthers' projected 2025 regular-season record
The Panthers are only predicted to finish with a slightly better record than they did last year, according to Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor. According to the tool, the team will end with a 3-3 record against divisional rivals and a 6-11 overall record.
The prediction tool indicates that the Panthers will not play postseason football this year, making it their eighth consecutive year without making the playoffs.
Panthers Nation! Check out the latest Carolina Panthers Schedule and dive into the Panthers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.