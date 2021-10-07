Carolina Panthers' starting lineup projection after Stephon Gilmore trade

Once the trade of Stephon Gilmore from the New England Patriots to the Carolina Panthers for a 2023 sixth-round pick took place, Panthers fans had visions of Julius Peppers and Luke Kuechly in their heads. The two players, arguably the two best defensive players to ever play for the franchise, played for the Panthers when their defense was a unit to be feared.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Patriots traded Stephon Gilmore to the Panthers for a 2023 sixth-round pick. Patriots traded Stephon Gilmore to the Panthers for a 2023 sixth-round pick.

With the addition of Gilmore, the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, the Carolina Panthers are setting up their secondary to help the defense once again become a force within the league. Not that their defense is anything to sneeze at right now, as they are currently ranked third, just behind the Buffalo Bills and the Cleveland Browns in terms of total team defense.

However, with a division that has opposing quarterbacks Matt Ryan, Jameis Winston and the great Tom Brady, it makes sense for the Carolina Panthers to load up in the secondary.

Currently, the Panthers have a few injuries on defense as well as the secondary. Rookie standout cornerback Jaycee Horn is currently out for at least 2-3 months with a broken foot.

Let's take a look at the Carolina Panthers' projected starting lineup on defense once everyone is back healthy and once Gilmore has had time to get healthy as well as get acclimated to the team and the playbook.

Carolina Panthers' projected starting defensive lineup (all players healthy):

DL - Brian Burns, Morgan Fox, Derrick Brown, DaQuan Jones | LB - Shaq Thompson, Jermaine Carter, Haason Reddick | CB - Stephon Gilmore, Jaycee Horn | S - Jeremy Chinn, Sean Chandler | K - Zane Gonzalez | P - Joseph Charlton

Is this now the best secondary in football?

With the addition of Stephon Gilmore, the Panthers are slated to have some of the best defensive backs in the NFL altogether as one unit. Is it possible that they have the best secondary in all of football?

They make a great case for being the league's top secondary unit.

Dean Jones @DeanJones_

- Jaycee Horn (providing he comes back this season)

- Stephon Gilmore

- C.J. Henderson

- The #Panthers now have: - A.J. Bouye- Jaycee Horn (providing he comes back this season)- Stephon Gilmore- C.J. Henderson Donte Jackson Lord have mercy. The #Panthers now have: - A.J. Bouye

- Jaycee Horn (providing he comes back this season)

- Stephon Gilmore

- C.J. Henderson

- Donte JacksonLord have mercy.

In addition to Jaycee Horn, the Panthers also recently acquired second-year cornerback C.J. Henderson from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Henderson was the Jaguars' first-round pick (ninth overall) last year, so there is indeed a lot expected from him in the league.

He was a standout while in college at the University of Florida and he looks to be a great player in this league for some time.

The Panthers also acquired former Pro Bowl cornerback A.J. Bouye from the Denver Broncos in the off-season.

Also Read

Last but certainly not least, there is fourth-year cornerback Donte Jackson, who has 10 career interceptions and 29 pass deflections during his time in the league.

With this collection of talent in the secondary, I believe it's safe to say that the Panthers have what it takes to now compete for the NFC crown and may just be the best secondary in football.

Edited by Henno van Deventer