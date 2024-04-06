Carolina Panthers Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2024 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Dave Canales

One of the most crucial aspects of the Carolina Panthers' new era plans will be addressing certain roster gaps in the 2024 NFL draft, especially with a new coach and general manager in the ensemble.
The Panthers have brought in former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales as the new head coach and promoted Dan Morgan as the team's president of football operations/general manager.
Carolina will have the first pick in the second round of the 2024 draft, but the team doesn't have any first-round picks. Now, the team's administration appears to know exactly which players are necessary to fill roster needs.
The Panthers and the other NFL franchises are permitted to host top-30 visits before the 2024 NFL draft. Teams might invite players for internal discussions and physicals with these assessments.
These visits may involve a range of activities, such as formal meetings, medical examinations, drills and on-field practices. The Panthers can host up to thirty draft prospects during this period to allow coach Canales and general manager Morgan to properly assess the players they plan to draft.
Here is a list of some of the players the Panthers have reportedly invited thus far, based on reports.
Panthers' top-30 visits list for 2024 NFL Draft prospects
Below are all the players the Carolina Panthers are scheduled to assess internally for their top-30 visits list ahead of the 2024 NFL draft:
- Wide receiver Brenden Rice - USC
- Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper - Texas A&M
- Running back Jonathon Brooks - Texas
- Wide receiver Malachi Corley - Western Kentucky
- Offensive tackle Brandon Coleman - TCU
- Defensive tackle Braden Fiske - Florida State
- Defensive end Marshawn Kneeland - Western Michigan
- Quarterback Bo Nix - Oregon
- Offensive tackle Patrick Paul - Houston
- Tight end Ben Sinnott - Kansas State
- Wide receiver Ainias Smith - Texas A&M
- Wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. - LSU
- Wide receiver Devontez Walker - North Carolina
- Linebacker Payton Wilson - N.C. State
Carolina Panthers draft picks by round in 2024
The Carolina Panthers have seven total slots to pick new players in the 2024 NFL draft. However, they won't be picking any player in the first round because of the blockbuster deal they had with the Chicago Bears ahead of last year's draft.
In exchange for the top overall pick in 2023, the Panthers sent wide receiver DJ Moore, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 first-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick to the Bears. They then chose Alabama's Bryce Young to start as their franchise quarterback.
Below are the Carolina Panthers' 2024 draft positions by round:
- Second round, 33rd overall
- Second round, 39th overall (from New York Giants)
- Third round, 65th overall
- Fourth round, 101st overall
- Fifth round, 141st overall (from New York Giants)
- Fifth round, 142nd overall (from Tennessee Titans)
- Seventh round, 240th overall (from Pittsburgh Steelers)