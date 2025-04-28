  • home icon
  Carolina Panthers undrafted free agents signings tracker after 2025 NFL draft

Carolina Panthers undrafted free agents signings tracker after 2025 NFL draft

By Arnold
Modified Apr 28, 2025 17:59 GMT
NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn
Carolina Panthers undrafted free agents signings tracker after 2025 NFL draft - Image Source: Imagn

The Carolina Panthers had a solid 2025 NFL draft. Dave Canales' team made eight picks to bolster his roster for next season.

Apart from the draft picks, the Panthers have also made some important undrafted free agent signings for their offseason plans.

Full list of Carolina Panthers' undrafted free agent signings

Former UCLA QB Ethan Garbers - Source: Imagn
Former UCLA QB Ethan Garbers - Source: Imagn

Here's the full list of the Carolina Panthers' undrafted free agent signings:

  • Miami WR, Jacolby George
  • UCLA QB, Ethan Garbers
  • South Dakota CB, Mike Reid
  • Oklahoma OL, Michael Tarquin
  • Vanderbilt OL, Steven Losoya III
  • Florida State PK, Ryan Fitzgerald
  • Arkansas State S, Trevian Thomas
  • South Carolina LB, Bam Martin-Scott
  • Central Florida WR, Kobe Hudson
  • Cincinnati OL, Luke Kandra
  • Louisville CB, Corey Thornton
  • Nebraska S, Isaac Gifford
  • Michgian State RB, Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams
  • Texas A&M WR, Muhsin Muhammad III
  • UCLA TE, Bryce Pierre
  • SMU DL, Jared Harrison-Hunte
  • International Player Pathway LB, Mapalo Mwansa
  • Fresno State LB, Tuasivi Nomura
  • Minnesota S, Jack Henderson
The Panthers signed former UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers after the draft. He is likely to serve as the third-choice quarterback next season, behind Bryce Young and Andy Dalton.

Jacolby George is another talented offensive player that Carolina added after the draft. The wideout played four years at Miami, recording 1,929 yards and 17 touchdowns on 130 receptions.

Mike Reid was one of the top defensive UDFA's signed by the Panthers. The former South Dakota cornerback posted 39 tackles, seven passes defended and two interceptions in his final collegiate season.

Here is the list of the eight draft picks from the Carolina Panthers this year:

  • Round 1 • Pick No. 8: Tetairoa McMillan, WR
  • Round 2 • Pick No. 51: Nic Scourton, DE
  • Round 3 • Pick No. 77: Princely Umanmielen, DE
  • Round 4 • Pick No. 114: Trevor Etienne, RB
  • Round 4 • Pick No. 122: Lathan Ransom, S
  • Round 5 • Pick No. 140: Cam Jackson, DT
  • Round 5 • Pick No. 163: Mitchell Evans, TE
  • Round 6 • Pick No. 208: Jimmy Horn Jr., WR
Panthers Nation! Check out the latest Carolina Panthers Schedule and dive into the Panthers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
