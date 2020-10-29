The Carolina Panthers play hosts to their NFC South division rival Atlanta Falcons at the Bank of America Stadium for a Week 8 edition of "Thursday Night Football."

The Panthers are coming into this contest after suffering a close 27-24 loss at the hands of the New Orleans Saints which moved them to 3-4 for the season. The Falcons were also part of a close contest last week, against the Detroit Lions which they lost 22-23 after Matthew Stafford threw the game-winning touchdown on the last drive of the game.

Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons Head-To-Head

This is going to be the 52nd game between the division rivals, with the Atlanta Falcons holding a 32-19 lead in the all-time series.

The Falcons hold a 19-12 advantage when playing on the road in Carolina.

These two teams have already faced off against each other this season in Week 5. The Panthers were comfortable 23-16 victors in a game where WR Robby Anderson & RB Mike Davis played pivotal roles for their side.

Carolina Panthers season results: L L W W W L L

Atlanta Falcons season results: L L L L L W L

Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons Team News

Panthers starting defensive tackle Zach Kerr (toe) and offensive tackle Russell Okung (calf) failed to pad up for any of this week's three practice sessions and are questionable to play against the Falcons. Offensive guard John Miller (ankle) was a full participant on Wednesday but is still questionable for the game on Thursday.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule indicated in a press conference that star running back Christian McCaffrey may return from injury against the Falcons, but no confirmation has been provided as yet

Doubtful for Panthers: Zach Kerr, John Miller, Russell Okung

Out for Panthers: Christian McCaffrey

Falcons star wide reciever Julio Jones (hip) and his fellow receiver Russell Gage (knee) were limited participants on Tuesday and are questionable for the Thursday night game. Defensive end Takkarist McKinley (groin) did not practice on Tuesday and is also questionable for the game versus the Panthers.

Doubtful for Falcons: Julio Jones, Russell Gage, Takkarist Makinley.

Out for Panthers: None.

Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons Projected Starters

Carolina Panthers

QB: Teddy Bridgewater

RB: Mike Davis

WR: Robby Anderson, DJ Moore

TE: Chris Manhertz

Atlanta Flacons

QB: Matt Ryan

RB: Todd Gurley

WR: Calvin Ridley, Julio Jones(D), Russell Gage(D)

TE: Hayden Hurst

Julio Jones currently has 12,475 receiving yards over his 130 game career.



Through 130 games:

— Terrell Owens had 9,456 yards

— Jerry Rice had 10,703 yards

— Randy Moss had 10,803 yards

— Calvin Johnson had 11,326 yards pic.twitter.com/WidlxTFJBT — Brad Kelly (@BradKelly17) October 21, 2020

Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons Prediction

It was only three weeks ago when these two sides met each other for the first time this season. The Panthers won that game, but haven't won since. The Falcons, on the other hand, won their first game in Week 6 and are still one of the worst teams in the league right now.

The Atlanta Falcons have one of the most porous defenses in the league, and with QB Matt Ryan misfiring on more occasions than not, expect the Panthers offense and defense to put on a show come Thursday night.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers to get the W