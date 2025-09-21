  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 NFL season

Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 NFL season

By Habib Timileyin
Modified Sep 21, 2025 10:50 GMT
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings - Source: Imagn
Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 NFL season - Source: Imagn

The Carolina Panthers will look to capture their first win of the season in their Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Ad

The Panthers showed some vigor, thanks to three touchdowns from quarterback Bryce Young in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. However, it was a little too late to earn a comeback win, as they faltered to a 27–22 loss.

Meanwhile, the Falcons bounced back in Week 2 by recording a 22-6 over the Minnesota Vikings. Running back Bijan Robinson was exceptional, registering 22 carries for 143 yards and an additional 25 yards as a pass-catcher to give Atlanta its first win of the campaign.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ahead of the Falcons' Week 3 matchup, let's take a look at their and the Panthers' projected starting lineups.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons projected starting lineup for Week 3

Carolina Panthers projected starting lineup

Quarterback Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers - Source: Getty
Quarterback Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers - Source: Getty

Below is how the Carolina Panthers are expected to line up on offense against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3:

Ad
PositionStarter
QBBryce Young
RBChuba Hubbard
WRTetairoa McMillan
WRXavier Legette
WRHunter Renfrow
TEJa'Tavion Sanders
LTIkem Ekwonu
LGDamien Lewis
C Cade Mays
RGChandler Zavala
RTTaylor Moton
Ad

Below is how the Panthers are projected to line up on defense against the Falcons:

PositionStarter
LDEA'Shawn Robinson
NTBobby Brown III
RDEDerrick Brown
WLBPrincely Umanmielen
LLBChristian Rozeboom
RLBTrevin Wallace
SLBD.J Wonnum
LCBMike Jackson
SSTre'von Moehrig
FSNick Scott
RCBJaycee Horn
NBChau Smith-Wade
Ad

Below is how the Panthers' special teams are projected to line up against the Cardinals:

PositionStarter
PKRyan Fitzgerald
PSam Martin
HSam Martin
PRTrevor Etienne
KRTrevor Etienne
LSJJ Jansen
Ad

Atlanta Falcons projected starting lineup

Running back Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons - Source: Getty
Running back Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons - Source: Getty

Here, we take a look at how the Atlanta Falcons are projected to line up on offense against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday:

Ad
PositionStarter
QBMichael Penix Jr.
RBBijan Robinson
WRDrake London
WRDarnell Mooney
WRRay-Ray McCloud III
TEKyle Pitts Jr.
LTJake Matthews
LGMatthew Bergeron
CRyan Neuzil
RGChris Lindstrom
RTElijah Wilkinson
Ad

Below is how the Falcons will likely line up on defense against the Panthers in Week 3:

PositionStarter
LDEZach Harrison
NTRuke Orhorhoro
RDEDavid Onyemata
WLBLeonard Floyd
LLBKaden Elliss
RLBDivine Deablo
SLBArnold Ebiketie
LCBNatrone Brooks
SSJessie Bates III
FSXavier Watts
RCBMike Hughes
NBBilly Bowman Jr.
Ad

Below is how the Falcons' special teams are projected to line up against the Panthers:

PositionStarter
PKParker Romo
PBradley Pinion
HBradley Pinion
PRRay-Ray McCloud III
KRRay-Ray McCloud III
LSLiam McCullough
Ad

Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons depth chart

Carolina Panthers depth chart

Here's a look at the Panthers' offensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBBryce YoungAndy Dalton--
RBChuba HubbardRico DowdleTrevor EtienneJonathon Brooks (out)
WRTetairoa McMillanBrycen TremayneDalevon Campbell-
WRXavier LegetteDavid MooreJalen Coker (IR)-
WRHunter RenfrowJimmy Horn Jr.--
TEJa'Tavion SandersTommy TrembleMitchell EvansJames Mitchell
LTIkem EkwonuYosh NijmanBrady Christiansen-
LGDamien LewisBrandon Walton--
CCade MaysNick SamacAustin Corbett (IR)-
RGChandler ZavalaRobert Hunt (IR)--
RTTaylor MotonYosh Nijman--
Ad

Below is a look at the Panthers’ defensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd
LDEA'Shawn RobinsonTershawn Wharton (out)Popo Aumavae (IR)
NTBobby Brown IIICam Jackson-
RDEDerrick BrownJaden CrumedyLaBryan Ray (IR)
WLBPatrick Jones II (out)Princely UmanmielenThomas Incoom
LLBChristian RozeboomBam Martin-ScottMaema Njongmeta
RLBTrevin WallaceClaudin Cherelus-
SLBD.J. WonnumNick ScourtonDJ Johnson
LCBMike JacksonAkayleb EvansDemarri Mathis (IR)
SSTre'von MoehrigLathan Ransom-
FSNick ScottDemani Richardson-
RCBJaycee HornCorey Thornton-
NBChau Smith-Wade- -
Ad

Below is a look at the Panthers’ special teams depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKRyan Fitzgerald---
PSam Martin---
HSam Martin---
PRTrevor EtienneDavid MooreJimmy Horn Jr.-
KRTrevor EtienneRico DowdleDavid MooreJimmy Horn Jr.
LSJJ Jansen- --
Ad

Atlanta Falcons depth chart

Below is a look at the Falcons’ offensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBMichael Penix Jr.Kirk CousinsEmory Jones (IR)-
RBBijan RobinsonTyler AllgeierNathan Carter-
WRDrake LondonCasey Washington (out)David Sills V-
WRDarnell MooneyKhaDarel Hodge--
WRRay-Ray McCloud IIIJamal Agnew (out)--
TEKyle Pitts Sr.Charlie WoernerTeagan QuitorianoFeleipe Franks
LTJake MatthewsMichael JerrellStorm Norton (IR)Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
LGMatthew Bergeron---
CRyan NeuzilJovaughn Gwyn--
RGChris LindstromKyle Hinton--
RTElijah WilkinsonJack NelsonKaleb McGary-
Ad

Below is a look at the Falcons’ defensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd
LDEZach Harrison--
NTRuke OrhorhoroLaCale LondonSam Roberts
RDEDavid OnyemataBrandon DorlusTa'Quon Graham (IR)
WLBLeonard FloydJames Pearce Jr.-
LLBKaden EllissJD BertrandJosh Woods
RLBDivine DeabloDeAngelo MaloneTroy Andersen (out)
SLBArnold EbiketieJalon WalkerBralen Trice (IR)
LCBA.J. Terrell Jr. (out)Natrone Brooks-
SSJessie Bates IIIDeMarcco HellamsMalik Verdon
FSXavier WattsJordan Fuller-
RCBMike HughesClark Phillips III-
NBBilly Bowman Jr.Dee AlfordMike Ford Jr.
Ad

Below is a look at the Falcons’ special teams depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PKParker Romo--
PBradley Pinion--
HBradley Pinion--
PRJamal Agnew (out)Ray-Ray McCloud III-
KRJamal Agnew (out)Ray-Ray McCloud III-
LSLiam McCullough- -
Ad

How to watch the Panthers vs. Falcons Week 3 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The Panthers host the Falcons at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte for a Week 3 divisional clash. The game begins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 21, and will be televised live on FOX.

The broadcast team will include play-by-play commentator Tim Brando and in-game analyst Matt Millen. Jen Hale and Tom Rinaldi will provide coverage from the sidelines.

Ad

Those seeking to live stream the Week 3 game can use FuboTV, which gives away a free trial to new subscribers.

Game Details

Date and Time: Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET

Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: FOX

Announcers: Tim Brando, Matt Millen, Jen Hale, and Tom Rinaldi

Live Streaming: FuboTV

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications