Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 NFL season

The Carolina Panthers will look to capture their first win of the season in their Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

The Panthers showed some vigor, thanks to three touchdowns from quarterback Bryce Young in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. However, it was a little too late to earn a comeback win, as they faltered to a 27–22 loss.

Meanwhile, the Falcons bounced back in Week 2 by recording a 22-6 over the Minnesota Vikings. Running back Bijan Robinson was exceptional, registering 22 carries for 143 yards and an additional 25 yards as a pass-catcher to give Atlanta its first win of the campaign.

Ahead of the Falcons' Week 3 matchup, let's take a look at their and the Panthers' projected starting lineups.

Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons projected starting lineup for Week 3

Carolina Panthers projected starting lineup

Quarterback Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers - Source: Getty

Below is how the Carolina Panthers are expected to line up on offense against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3:

Position Starter QB Bryce Young RB Chuba Hubbard WR Tetairoa McMillan WR Xavier Legette WR Hunter Renfrow TE Ja'Tavion Sanders LT Ikem Ekwonu LG Damien Lewis C Cade Mays RG Chandler Zavala

RT Taylor Moton

Below is how the Panthers are projected to line up on defense against the Falcons:

Position Starter LDE A'Shawn Robinson NT Bobby Brown III

RDE Derrick Brown WLB Princely Umanmielen LLB Christian Rozeboom RLB Trevin Wallace SLB D.J Wonnum LCB Mike Jackson SS Tre'von Moehrig FS Nick Scott RCB Jaycee Horn NB Chau Smith-Wade

Below is how the Panthers' special teams are projected to line up against the Cardinals:

Position Starter PK Ryan Fitzgerald P Sam Martin H Sam Martin PR Trevor Etienne KR Trevor Etienne LS JJ Jansen

Atlanta Falcons projected starting lineup

Running back Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons - Source: Getty

Here, we take a look at how the Atlanta Falcons are projected to line up on offense against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday:

Position Starter QB Michael Penix Jr. RB Bijan Robinson WR Drake London WR Darnell Mooney WR Ray-Ray McCloud III TE Kyle Pitts Jr. LT Jake Matthews LG Matthew Bergeron C Ryan Neuzil RG Chris Lindstrom RT Elijah Wilkinson

Below is how the Falcons will likely line up on defense against the Panthers in Week 3:

Position Starter LDE Zach Harrison NT Ruke Orhorhoro RDE David Onyemata WLB Leonard Floyd LLB Kaden Elliss RLB Divine Deablo SLB Arnold Ebiketie LCB Natrone Brooks SS Jessie Bates III FS Xavier Watts RCB Mike Hughes NB Billy Bowman Jr.

Below is how the Falcons' special teams are projected to line up against the Panthers:

Position Starter PK Parker Romo P Bradley Pinion H Bradley Pinion PR Ray-Ray McCloud III KR Ray-Ray McCloud III LS Liam McCullough

Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons depth chart

Carolina Panthers depth chart

Here's a look at the Panthers' offensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Bryce Young Andy Dalton - - RB Chuba Hubbard Rico Dowdle Trevor Etienne Jonathon Brooks (out) WR Tetairoa McMillan Brycen Tremayne Dalevon Campbell - WR Xavier Legette David Moore Jalen Coker (IR) - WR Hunter Renfrow Jimmy Horn Jr. - - TE Ja'Tavion Sanders Tommy Tremble Mitchell Evans James Mitchell LT Ikem Ekwonu Yosh Nijman Brady Christiansen - LG Damien Lewis Brandon Walton - - C Cade Mays Nick Samac Austin Corbett (IR) - RG Chandler Zavala Robert Hunt (IR) - - RT Taylor Moton Yosh Nijman - -

Below is a look at the Panthers’ defensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd LDE A'Shawn Robinson Tershawn Wharton (out) Popo Aumavae (IR) NT Bobby Brown III Cam Jackson - RDE Derrick Brown Jaden Crumedy LaBryan Ray (IR) WLB Patrick Jones II (out) Princely Umanmielen Thomas Incoom LLB Christian Rozeboom Bam Martin-Scott Maema Njongmeta RLB Trevin Wallace Claudin Cherelus - SLB D.J. Wonnum Nick Scourton DJ Johnson LCB Mike Jackson Akayleb Evans Demarri Mathis (IR) SS Tre'von Moehrig Lathan Ransom - FS Nick Scott Demani Richardson - RCB Jaycee Horn Corey Thornton - NB Chau Smith-Wade - -

Below is a look at the Panthers’ special teams depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Ryan Fitzgerald - - - P Sam Martin - - - H Sam Martin - - - PR Trevor Etienne David Moore Jimmy Horn Jr. - KR Trevor Etienne Rico Dowdle David Moore Jimmy Horn Jr. LS JJ Jansen - - -

Atlanta Falcons depth chart

Below is a look at the Falcons’ offensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Michael Penix Jr. Kirk Cousins Emory Jones (IR) - RB Bijan Robinson Tyler Allgeier Nathan Carter - WR Drake London Casey Washington (out) David Sills V - WR Darnell Mooney KhaDarel Hodge - - WR Ray-Ray McCloud III Jamal Agnew (out) - - TE Kyle Pitts Sr. Charlie Woerner Teagan Quitoriano Feleipe Franks LT Jake Matthews Michael Jerrell Storm Norton (IR) Tyrone Wheatley Jr. LG Matthew Bergeron - - - C Ryan Neuzil Jovaughn Gwyn - - RG Chris Lindstrom Kyle Hinton - - RT Elijah Wilkinson Jack Nelson Kaleb McGary -

Below is a look at the Falcons’ defensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd LDE Zach Harrison - - NT Ruke Orhorhoro LaCale London Sam Roberts RDE David Onyemata Brandon Dorlus Ta'Quon Graham (IR) WLB Leonard Floyd James Pearce Jr. - LLB Kaden Elliss JD Bertrand Josh Woods RLB Divine Deablo DeAngelo Malone Troy Andersen (out) SLB Arnold Ebiketie Jalon Walker Bralen Trice (IR) LCB A.J. Terrell Jr. (out) Natrone Brooks - SS Jessie Bates III DeMarcco Hellams Malik Verdon FS Xavier Watts Jordan Fuller - RCB Mike Hughes Clark Phillips III - NB Billy Bowman Jr. Dee Alford Mike Ford Jr.



Below is a look at the Falcons’ special teams depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PK Parker Romo - - P Bradley Pinion - - H Bradley Pinion - - PR Jamal Agnew (out) Ray-Ray McCloud III - KR Jamal Agnew (out) Ray-Ray McCloud III - LS Liam McCullough - -

How to watch the Panthers vs. Falcons Week 3 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The Panthers host the Falcons at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte for a Week 3 divisional clash. The game begins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 21, and will be televised live on FOX.

The broadcast team will include play-by-play commentator Tim Brando and in-game analyst Matt Millen. Jen Hale and Tom Rinaldi will provide coverage from the sidelines.

Those seeking to live stream the Week 3 game can use FuboTV, which gives away a free trial to new subscribers.

Game Details

Date and Time: Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET

Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: FOX

Announcers: Tim Brando, Matt Millen, Jen Hale, and Tom Rinaldi

Live Streaming: FuboTV

