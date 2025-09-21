Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 NFL season
The Carolina Panthers will look to capture their first win of the season in their Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
The Panthers showed some vigor, thanks to three touchdowns from quarterback Bryce Young in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. However, it was a little too late to earn a comeback win, as they faltered to a 27–22 loss.
Meanwhile, the Falcons bounced back in Week 2 by recording a 22-6 over the Minnesota Vikings. Running back Bijan Robinson was exceptional, registering 22 carries for 143 yards and an additional 25 yards as a pass-catcher to give Atlanta its first win of the campaign.
Below is how the Panthers are projected to line up on defense against the Falcons:
Position
Starter
LDE
A'Shawn Robinson
NT
Bobby Brown III
RDE
Derrick Brown
WLB
Princely Umanmielen
LLB
Christian Rozeboom
RLB
Trevin Wallace
SLB
D.J Wonnum
LCB
Mike Jackson
SS
Tre'von Moehrig
FS
Nick Scott
RCB
Jaycee Horn
NB
Chau Smith-Wade
Below is how the Panthers' special teams are projected to line up against the Cardinals:
Position
Starter
PK
Ryan Fitzgerald
P
Sam Martin
H
Sam Martin
PR
Trevor Etienne
KR
Trevor Etienne
LS
JJ Jansen
Atlanta Falcons projected starting lineup
Here, we take a look at how the Atlanta Falcons are projected to line up on offense against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday:
Position
Starter
QB
Michael Penix Jr.
RB
Bijan Robinson
WR
Drake London
WR
Darnell Mooney
WR
Ray-Ray McCloud III
TE
Kyle Pitts Jr.
LT
Jake Matthews
LG
Matthew Bergeron
C
Ryan Neuzil
RG
Chris Lindstrom
RT
Elijah Wilkinson
Below is how the Falcons will likely line up on defense against the Panthers in Week 3:
Position
Starter
LDE
Zach Harrison
NT
Ruke Orhorhoro
RDE
David Onyemata
WLB
Leonard Floyd
LLB
Kaden Elliss
RLB
Divine Deablo
SLB
Arnold Ebiketie
LCB
Natrone Brooks
SS
Jessie Bates III
FS
Xavier Watts
RCB
Mike Hughes
NB
Billy Bowman Jr.
Below is how the Falcons' special teams are projected to line up against the Panthers:
Position
Starter
PK
Parker Romo
P
Bradley Pinion
H
Bradley Pinion
PR
Ray-Ray McCloud III
KR
Ray-Ray McCloud III
LS
Liam McCullough
Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons depth chart
Carolina Panthers depth chart
Here's a look at the Panthers' offensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Bryce Young
Andy Dalton
-
-
RB
Chuba Hubbard
Rico Dowdle
Trevor Etienne
Jonathon Brooks (out)
WR
Tetairoa McMillan
Brycen Tremayne
Dalevon Campbell
-
WR
Xavier Legette
David Moore
Jalen Coker (IR)
-
WR
Hunter Renfrow
Jimmy Horn Jr.
-
-
TE
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Tommy Tremble
Mitchell Evans
James Mitchell
LT
Ikem Ekwonu
Yosh Nijman
Brady Christiansen
-
LG
Damien Lewis
Brandon Walton
-
-
C
Cade Mays
Nick Samac
Austin Corbett (IR)
-
RG
Chandler Zavala
Robert Hunt (IR)
-
-
RT
Taylor Moton
Yosh Nijman
-
-
Below is a look at the Panthers’ defensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
LDE
A'Shawn Robinson
Tershawn Wharton (out)
Popo Aumavae (IR)
NT
Bobby Brown III
Cam Jackson
-
RDE
Derrick Brown
Jaden Crumedy
LaBryan Ray (IR)
WLB
Patrick Jones II (out)
Princely Umanmielen
Thomas Incoom
LLB
Christian Rozeboom
Bam Martin-Scott
Maema Njongmeta
RLB
Trevin Wallace
Claudin Cherelus
-
SLB
D.J. Wonnum
Nick Scourton
DJ Johnson
LCB
Mike Jackson
Akayleb Evans
Demarri Mathis (IR)
SS
Tre'von Moehrig
Lathan Ransom
-
FS
Nick Scott
Demani Richardson
-
RCB
Jaycee Horn
Corey Thornton
-
NB
Chau Smith-Wade
-
-
Below is a look at the Panthers’ special teams depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Ryan Fitzgerald
-
-
-
P
Sam Martin
-
-
-
H
Sam Martin
-
-
-
PR
Trevor Etienne
David Moore
Jimmy Horn Jr.
-
KR
Trevor Etienne
Rico Dowdle
David Moore
Jimmy Horn Jr.
LS
JJ Jansen
-
-
-
Atlanta Falcons depth chart
Below is a look at the Falcons’ offensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Michael Penix Jr.
Kirk Cousins
Emory Jones (IR)
-
RB
Bijan Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
Nathan Carter
-
WR
Drake London
Casey Washington (out)
David Sills V
-
WR
Darnell Mooney
KhaDarel Hodge
-
-
WR
Ray-Ray McCloud III
Jamal Agnew (out)
-
-
TE
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Charlie Woerner
Teagan Quitoriano
Feleipe Franks
LT
Jake Matthews
Michael Jerrell
Storm Norton (IR)
Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
LG
Matthew Bergeron
-
-
-
C
Ryan Neuzil
Jovaughn Gwyn
-
-
RG
Chris Lindstrom
Kyle Hinton
-
-
RT
Elijah Wilkinson
Jack Nelson
Kaleb McGary
-
Below is a look at the Falcons’ defensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
LDE
Zach Harrison
-
-
NT
Ruke Orhorhoro
LaCale London
Sam Roberts
RDE
David Onyemata
Brandon Dorlus
Ta'Quon Graham (IR)
WLB
Leonard Floyd
James Pearce Jr.
-
LLB
Kaden Elliss
JD Bertrand
Josh Woods
RLB
Divine Deablo
DeAngelo Malone
Troy Andersen (out)
SLB
Arnold Ebiketie
Jalon Walker
Bralen Trice (IR)
LCB
A.J. Terrell Jr. (out)
Natrone Brooks
-
SS
Jessie Bates III
DeMarcco Hellams
Malik Verdon
FS
Xavier Watts
Jordan Fuller
-
RCB
Mike Hughes
Clark Phillips III
-
NB
Billy Bowman Jr.
Dee Alford
Mike Ford Jr.
Below is a look at the Falcons’ special teams depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
PK
Parker Romo
-
-
P
Bradley Pinion
-
-
H
Bradley Pinion
-
-
PR
Jamal Agnew (out)
Ray-Ray McCloud III
-
KR
Jamal Agnew (out)
Ray-Ray McCloud III
-
LS
Liam McCullough
-
-
How to watch the Panthers vs. Falcons Week 3 game? TV schedule and live stream details
The Panthers host the Falcons at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte for a Week 3 divisional clash. The game begins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 21, and will be televised live on FOX.
The broadcast team will include play-by-play commentator Tim Brando and in-game analyst Matt Millen. Jen Hale and Tom Rinaldi will provide coverage from the sidelines.
Those seeking to live stream the Week 3 game can use FuboTV, which gives away a free trial to new subscribers.
Game Details
Date and Time: Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET
Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
TV: FOX
Announcers: Tim Brando, Matt Millen, Jen Hale, and Tom Rinaldi
Live Streaming: FuboTV
About the author
Habib Timileyin
Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.
Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.
Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.
Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.