Carolina Panthers vs. Kansas City Chiefs injury report Week 12: Latest on Adam Thielen, Jonathon Brooks, Isiah Pacheco, and more

While the Kansas City Chiefs are heading into Week 12 off the back of their first loss of the season, the Carolina Panthers, their opponent this week, are riding high after a two-game winning streak before their Week 11 bye.

The Panthers want to keep up the momentum they had going into last week's bye, while the Chiefs want to recover from that loss to the Buffalo Bills and get back in the winning column.

Carolina Panthers injury report for Week 12

RB Miles Sanders (ankle) and OLB Amaré Barno (knee) of the Carolina Panthers were both DNP for Thursday's practice. Barno was able to make a limited comeback on Friday, but neither player will play in Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sanders was ruled out on Carolina's final injury report on Friday after being a nonparticipant again, and Barno was given a doubtful tag, which most likely rules him out as well.

The Panthers' wideout Jalen Coker (quadriceps) and kicker Eddy Pineiro (knee) were listed as DNP on Friday, but they are yet to be ruled out from playing on Sunday. Along with six other players, they were listed as questionable on the team's final injury report.

OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), DL LaBryan Ray (hand), WR Adam Thielen (hamstring), OLB DJ Johnson (concussion), RB Jonathon Brooks (knee) and OLB D.J. Wonnum (quadriceps) are the other six players who have been declared questionable for the game.

Adam Thielen injury update

For the first time since hurting his hamstring against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3, wide receiver Adam Thielen worked out for the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday. He was only limited in practice that day and remained limited on Thursday and Friday.

Despite being listed as questionable on the team's final injury report, coach Dave Canales has said he expects the veteran wide receiver to play against the Chiefs.

Thielen recorded his first 1,000-yard season in 2023 with 103 receptions for 1,014 yards, the most since he was selected to the Pro Bowl with the Minnesota Vikings in 2018.

Jonathon Brooks injury update

Jonathon Brooks was selected by the Panthers in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft, but he hasn't played yet this season due to an ACL tear he suffered while still playing for Texas in November 2023.

Before Week 10, Brooks had his first full practice; however, he did not play against the New York Giants.

Brooks may finally make his debut this week against Kansas City after participating in three full practices this week.

Dave Canales indicated on Thursday that he has "really high hopes" that the rookie running back will play on Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs injury report for Week 12

The Kansas City Chiefs revealed on their final injury report on Friday that defensive end Charles Omenihu (knee) and running back Isiah Pacheco (ankle) will remain unavailable for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. Both players were limited in practice throughout the week and have been ruled out for Week 12.

Four more players were included on the team's practice report this week: defensive back Chamarri Conner (thumb), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring), safety Bryan Cook (rib) and running back Kareem Hunt (knee). However, all these players have been cleared to play in Week 12.

Isiah Pacheco injury report

It will take at least another week for Kansas City Chiefs supporters to see running back Isiah Pacheco in action.

While speaking to reporters on Friday, coach Andy Reid said Pacheco will be out for another week due to the ankle ailment that has kept him out since Week 2.

Pacheco has been back in practice since last week, but it seems the Chiefs are using extreme caution when it comes to one of their most crucial offensive weapons.

