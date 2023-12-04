Carolina Panthers vs New England Patriots schedule: Could Bill Belichick end up with #1 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft? 

The New England Patriots suffered a 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday to drop to 2-10 on the season.

New England has struggled mightily this season and is on a five-game losing skid, with the Pats having allowed 10 points or less in their past three games but still lost all three of them.

With the Patriots now being 2-10, the focus for many fans is getting a top draft pick to select a new quarterback, but does New England have a chance at the first overall selection?

Will Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots get the first overall pick?

If the 2023 NFL season ended today, the Chicago Bears, via the Carolina Panthers, would get the first overall pick.

The Panthers are currently 1-11 and are in the midst of a frustrating season, and to make matters worse, Carolina doesn't have its first-round pick this year. After both the Panthers and Patriots lost Sunday, it's down to those two to see who will get the first overall pick, according to ESPN's Seth Walder.

Chance to earn No. 1 or No. 2 pick, through late afternoon window, per ESPN Analytics

Bears (via Panthers) 93%

Patriots 60%

Cardinals 22%

Giants 9%

Commanders 8%

Bears 3%

Jets 3%

Titans 1%

If Bill Belichick and New England are going to get the first overall pick, the Patriots will need to lose out and need Carolina to win one more game, so both teams have two wins this season.

Provided the Patriots end up with the second overall pick, here's what our Mock Draft Simulator projects for the 2024 NFL Draft:

2024 NFL Mock Draft sees Drake Maye land with the Pats

"The strength of schedule tiebreaker fluctuates too much to make that type of prediction right now. The Pats' SOS went from .535 to .531 just during today's late afternoon window, while the Panthers' went from .545 to .535."

What does Carolina's remaining schedule look like?

The Carolina Panthers have five games left this season.

Carolina will go on the road to play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in Week 14. The Panthers will then have back-to-back home games against the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers.

Carolina will then go on the road to play the Jacksonville Jaguars and will close out its season at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Exploring New England Patriots' remaining schedule

The New England Patriots will need to lose out and have Carolina win one game to get the first overall pick.

New England will go on the road to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on TNF and will then host the Kansas City Chiefs the following week.

The Patriots will close out its road games against the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills, with their final game being at home against the New York Jets.

