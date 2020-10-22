Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints look to continue their winning ways against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.

The New Orleans Saints are looking to stay on track this season. New Orleans need to continue winning so they can stay right behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees has been winning football games without his top wide receiver, Michael Thomas. Running back Alvin Kamara has picked up the workload since Thomas has been out.

The Carolina Panthers, meanwhile, are playing tough. They were not expected to win a lot of games this season after moving on from QB Cam Newton and coach Ron Rivera, but currently Carolina is only one game back from both the Saints (3-2) and Buccaneers (4-2) in the division. Carolina is sitting at 3-3 and looking to move into second place in the NFC South with a victory over the Saints on Sunday.

Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints Head-to-Head

New Orleans and Carolina have faced off against each other 51 times. The Saints have gotten the best of the Panthers, leading the head-to-head series 26-25. Carolina will look to tie up the overall record this weekend.

New Orleans Saints Season Results: W, L, L, W, W

Carolina Panthers Season Results: L, L, W, W, W, L

This early matchup between the two teams could have a big impact on how the season turns out. If the Saints lose to the Panthers, they will fall another game behind the Buccaneers. If the Panthers lose to the Saints, they will fall farther behind in the playoff race.

Eyes on Sunday pic.twitter.com/UFcvuL65ne — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 20, 2020

Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints Projected Starters

New Orleans Saints:

QB: Drew Brees

RB: Alvin Kamara

WR: Michael Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, Tre'Quan Smith

TE: Jarred Cook

Carolina Panthers:

QB: Teddy Bridgewater

RB: Mike Davis

WR: Robby Anderson, D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel

TE: Ian Thomas

Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints Team News

The Carolina Panthers are missing a key piece to their offense, as running back Christian McCaffrey is still out with an ankle injury. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel is also listed as questionable. Cornerback Eli Apple is listed as questionable for the game against the Saints.

The New Orleans Saints have a longer list of players who could potentially be out for the game against the Panthers. Michael Thomas is the biggest player on the list. Thomas is listed as questionable for the game against the Panthers. New Orleans needs Thomas to come back as soon as he can. Cornerback Janoris Jenkins is also listed as questionable.

Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints Prediction

Carolina is missing the piece of their offense that gives it the spark it needs. McCaffrey is the heart and soul of this Panthers team and his absence limits their offensive performance. McCaffrey being out for the game against the Saints gives New Orleans an edge.

New Orleans needs to win this game because they cannot give Tom Brady and the Buccaneers comfort. The Saints defeated the Buccaneers in Week 1 but are still sitting behind them in the standings. Kamara and Brees will be too much for the Panthers to handle. The Saints will continue to gain ground on the Bucs in this victory over the Panthers.

Prediction: New Orleans 34, Carolina 17