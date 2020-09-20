Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers prediction, preview, team news and more | NFL 2020-21

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers welcome the Carolina Panthers at the Raymond James stadium for the teams' 2nd game of the season.

Buccaneers generated all the offseason buzz this season when they signed 6-time NFL champion Tom Brady as their quarterback but that did not materialize into success in their season opener as they lost 23-34 to New Orleans Saints. Carolina Panthers playing their first full season without Cam Newton as their starting QB lost in a closely contested high-scoring clash against the Las Vegas Raiders, 30-34.

Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head to Head:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers & Carolina Panthers have faced each other 39 times in the history of the NFL. Carolina leads the all-time series 24-15 & 12 of those victories have come away from home.

Both these franchises clashed at the Raymond James stadium last season where Carolina cruised to victory with a 11 point difference winning the game, 37-26.

Carolina Panthers record in the league: L

Tampa Bay Buccaneers record in the league: L

Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team News:

Carolina Panthers have a couple injuries to report on the defensive side of the ball, experienced defensive tackle Kawaan Short & rookie defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos are both out of the contest on sunday due to a foot injury & concussion respectively.

Doubtful: None

Out: Kawaan Short(DL), Yetur Gross-Matos(DE)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dealing with a couple of injuries to key players. Star wideout Chris Godwin was limited during Friday's practice session & is doubtful due to a concussion while experienced defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh is questionable due to a non-injury related issue.

Doubtful: Chris Godwin(WR), Ndamukong Suh(DL)

Out: None

Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Predicted Starters:

Carolina Panthers:

QB: Teddy Bridgewater

RB: Christian McCaffrey

WR: DJ Moore, Robby Anderson, Curtis Samuel

TE: Ian Thomas

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

QB: Tom Brady

RB: Ronald Jones II, Leonard Fournette

WR: Mike Evans, Scott Miller, Mike Evans(D)

TE: O.J. Howard, Rob Gronkowski

Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prediction:

With no preseason games under their belt, the Tampa Bay offense looked out of sync causing Tom Brady to throw 2 interceptions, one ended up being a pick 6. It will be interesting to see how Brady spreads the ball if Chris Godwin misses the game due to concussion.

Carolina Panthers' QB Teddy Bridgewater will have to bring his 'A' game to this matchup as the Tampa Bay defense was one of the only 2 defences which kept McCaffrey in check last season & therefore the team will look to Bridgewater for the offensive spark in this game.

It is going to be close game with Brady still gelling with his offense & Christian McCaffrey up against a brilliant run defense but I expect Brady to pull the Buccaneers through with his experience.

Prediction: Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win a closely contested match 34-30