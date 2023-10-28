Carolina Panthers Week 8 injury report vs. Texans: Latest updates on Miles Sanders, Adam Thielen and more

Things aren't going according to plan for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers invested heavily in draft picks and free agents in 2023, only to start the year with a 0-6 record. Unfortunately for the franchise, it doesn't get any easier as they face off against a Houston Texans side with a 3-3 record.

Ahead of the game, the Panthers have a few injury concerns. According to the Panthers' website, there are 12 players on the injury report. Two of these players, Vonn Bell and Laviska Shenault Jr., are out of the game, while the rest are listed as questionable. In this piece, we will highlight the injury status of two key players for the Carolina Panthers. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Miles Sanders injury update: Will Carolina Panthers RB play in Week 8 vs. Texans?

Miles Sanders joined the Carolina Panthers ahead of 2023, aiming for a change of scenery. The versatile RB was fresh off a Super Bowl game run with the Philadelphia Eagles and was snagged by the Panthers to provide Bryce Young with an elite RB to start his career. Unfortunately, injuries have stopped Sanders from showcasing his 2022 form in Carolina.

Thankfully for the Panthers, Sanders looks set to start against the Houston Texans in Week 8. The star backfield threat was a full participant in practice on Friday and will not carry an injury designation into Sunday’s game against the Texans. He looks set to start against the Texans.

Adam Thielen injury update: Will Panthers WR play in Week 8 vs. Texans?

Another major 2023 addition for the Panthers, veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen joined Carolina as a free agent after spending the entirety of his career with the Minnesota Vikings. His addition gave Bryce Young a Pro Bowl-caliber pass catcher to sling passes to. Unlike Miles Sanders, Adam Thielen has been awesome this season, serving as one of the sole bright spots in a forgettable season in Carolina.

Thankfully for Panthers fans, Thielen is set to play against the Houston Texans. While he skipped out on a few training sessions, the experienced pass catcher is not listed on the team's injury report. He'll be on the field against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

How to watch Texans vs. Panthers: TV schedule, live stream details and more

The top two draft picks, Bryce Young and C. J. Stroud will face off against each other for the first time on Sunday. Both QBs come into the game with contrasting fortunes. Young is playing for a Carolina Panthers side that is yet to win in 2023, while Stroud has led the Texans to a 3-3 record to start the season. The game promises to be an interesting one, as there's more than mere bragging rights on the line.

Here's how to watch the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina