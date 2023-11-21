CeeDee Lamb injury update: Latest on Cowboys WR for Week 12 Fantasy Football

Although the Dallas Cowboys did not practice on Monday, they did release an estimated injury report that included wide receiver CeeDee Lamb as limited. Speaking to journalists on Monday, head coach Mike McCarthy stated that the ankle issue doesn't seem "of a high concern since it's just Monday."

This allusion suggests that the Cowboys' schedule for this week has been abbreviated because of their Thanksgiving Day game versus the Washington Commanders on Thursday.

The Cowboys are anticipated to practice on Wednesday. The report following the workout will provide additional insight into Lamb's anticipated game status and make it clear whether or not he will be eligible for Week 12.

What happened to CeeDee Lamb?

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Carolina Panthers in Week 11, with CeeDee Lamb having a rather subdued performance. In the 33-10 victory over the Panthers, the receiver pulled in six catches for 38 yards and a touchdown. He had just finished a run of four games in a row with 117+ receiving yards and three games in a row with 11+ catches.

Lamb did not have any injury concerns during the Week 11 match against Carolina, but he was listed on Dallas' injury report on Monday.

It's uncertain when the fourth-year receiver hurt his ankle, but given the short week, it doesn't appear like a serious injury at this time.

CeeDee Lamb has received more targets since the team's second setback of the season—a 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5—and has been playing at his best ever since. With an average of 101.3 receiving yards every contest this season, the 24-year-old is currently among NFL's top receivers.

When will CeeDee Lamb return?

It's more difficult for NFL players to be fit for a Thursday game in four days as compared to having a week to recuperate. In addition, teams who play in shorter weeks frequently miss important players who could have been eligible to play in a typical week.

Jerry Jones, the owner of the Cowboys, gave a cheerful report on Lamb on Tuesday. Jones gave the receiver a "thumbs up" to take part against the Washington Commanders on Thanksgiving, saying that he is in good shape on 1053 The Fan. It is likely that Lamb will resume practicing fully on Wednesday and be available to play in Week 12.

Lamb is second in the league with 1,013 receiving yards this season, trailing only Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins, who has 1,222 receiving yards.

