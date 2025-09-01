CeeDee Lamb or Jahmyr Gibbs or Saquon Barkley: Who to draft in first round of Fantasy Football draft in 2025?

As fantasy managers prepare for the 2025 season, three elite players are dominating first-round conversations.

Ad

According to Sportskeeda’s Fantasy Football Analyzer, Dallas wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (348.4 PPR points), Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs (339.3), and Philadelphia running back Saquon Barkley (316.1) stand out as top-tier selections.

CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Outlook

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Before Dak Prescott’s midseason hamstring injury, CeeDee Lamb averaged an impressive 18.9 points per game in PPR leagues, ranking fourth among all wide receivers behind only Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Chris Godwin. Once Prescott went down, Lamb’s production dropped to 16.5 points per game, tied with Terry McLaurin for 14th among receivers.

Ad

Trending

Dallas’s overall offensive efficiency also contributed to the dip. The Cowboys averaged 6.1 plays per drive, 29.3 net yards per drive, and 1.71 points per drive in 2024.

Optimism for 2025 rests on Prescott returning to full health. The addition of George Pickens should pull defensive attention away from Lamb. This makes the receiver’s ceiling exceptionally high.

Jahmyr Gibbs Fantasy Outlook

Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

In 2024, Jahmyr Gibbs went on to average 21.4 points per game in PPR drafts and had nine top-10 finishes, proving his value week in and week out. His workload also grew significantly, moving from 182 rushing attempts in 2023 to 250 last season, indicating that Detroit plans to centralise Gibbs as part of their offensive attack.

Ad

He's among only a small handful (along with LaDainian Tomlinson) of running backs who had two or more seasons with 50+ receptions, at least 10 rushing touchdowns, and a five-yard-per-carry average.

Even in games where he had sporadic touches or the team was script-restricted, such as in their Thanksgiving Day blowout over Chicago, he produced over 100 scrimmage yards.

Saquon Barkley Fantasy Outlook

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Saquon Barkley contributed to one of the most impressive seasons in NFL history in 2024: over 2,000 rushing yards, leading Philadelphia to a Super Bowl victory. And he had a heavy workload of 345 attempts. He broke his personal high in both overall gain average and 10-plus yard runs. Long-distance plays alone contributed nearly 63 fantasy points, outpacing peers Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Henry combined.

Ad

CeeDee Lamb or Jahmyr Gibbs or Saquon Barkley: Who should I draft in Fantasy Football 2025?

Sportskeeda’s projections place Lamb slightly ahead of Gibbs by 9.1 points and well above Saquon Barkley by 32.3 points. For managers prioritizing quarterback stability and wide receiver opportunity, Lamb presents the highest ceiling. However, running back scarcity in early rounds may justify selecting Gibbs first, particularly in PPR leagues.

Ultimately, the choice comes down to league format, roster construction, and risk tolerance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.