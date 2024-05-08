Chad Kelly CFL salary: How much was QB making playing for Toronto Argonauts?

Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly has been in the spotlight after his suspension by the Canadian Football League on Tuesday for violating the league's gender-based violence policy. He will be suspended for the Argonauts' preseason and at least nine regular-season games.

Nevertheless, fans have been curious to learn more about his contract and salary with the East Division team. As per multiple reports, Kelly signed a three-year, $1.865 million contract with the Argonauts in August 2023, making him the then-highest-paid player in the CFL. The deal equates to an annual salary of just over $621,666.

According to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor, Kelly restructured his contract in January this year for the team's greater good.

Reports suggest that the restructured deal gave Kelly a lucrative $300,000 signing bonus.

The remainder of his money for this year was expected to be paid in the form of a $144,200 base salary, $100,000 in non-football-related services to the team, a $20,000 training allowance, $13,800 in housing and a $5,000 training allowance.

Kelly, who won the CFL's Most Outstanding Player award last year, has been accused of making unwanted romantic advances and threatening comments to an ex-Toronto Argonauts strength and conditioning assistant.

It remains to be seen whether his suspension affects his salary and other monetary benefits this year.

A glimpse into Chad Kelly's pro football career

Chad Kelly in action for the Toronto Argonauts

Chad Kelly played one season each at Clemson in 2013 before transferring to East Mississippi for a year. The quarterback transferred to Ole Miss, where he played two seasons before declaring for the 2017 NFL draft.

The Denver Broncos selected Kelly with the last pick of the draft, giving him the "Mr. Irrelevant" tag that year. The quarterback made one appearance for the Broncos and was released in October 2018 after his arrest on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespassing.

The Indianapolis Colts signed Kelly in March 2019, but he didn't make a single appearance before being released in September 2020. He returned to East Mississippi as an offensive coach after taking a temporary break from playing football. He joined the Toronto Argonauts in 2022 and spent most of his first season as the third-choice quarterback.

In the 2023 season, Kelly was named the team's starting quarterback and led the Argonauts to a 16–2 record, propelling the team to the division finals of the playoffs. However, Toronto suffered a 37-18 loss against eventual CFL champions Montreal Alouettes in the East Conference final.

