Chad Ryland Patriots contract: How much is kicker earning in New England?

New England Patriots placekicker Chad Ryland was selected in the fourth round of the 2023 draft by the New England Patriots, ahead of some big names in his class. Ryland is on a four-year, $4,626,748 contract, which the Maryland alum signed after being drafted and his contract includes a $786,748 signing bonus.

Ryland will earn $1,156,687 per year and become an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How much has Chad Ryland earned in the NFL?

According to Spotrac, Chad Ryland has earned $1,536,748 in his rookie year in the NFL. The starting placekicker for the New England Patriots was the highest-drafted kicker in 2023 and he's getting paid as such.

Following his collegiate football career, Bill Belichick and the Patriots franchise believed Ryland was a generational prospect. Hence, they decided not to risk him getting picked by another franchise and instead took him in the fourth.

Expand Tweet

Chad Ryland's career timeline

Chad Ryland was a highly recruited prospect coming out of High School and had an array of collegiate offers. The five-star prospect elected to enter college as a walk-on and won the Eastern Michigan starting job as a true freshman.

Ryland featured in Eastern Michigan from 2018 to 2021. He enjoyed his best year in his final season, setting a team record with 104 points after making 19 of 22 field goals and all 47 of his attempted PATs.

Following his third season at Eastern Michigan, Ryland elected to take his talents to Maryland. As part of Maryland's squad, Ryland appeared in every game and was named second-team all-conference after converting 19-of-23 field goal attempts, including being 3-for-6 on attempts of over 50 yards. He declared for the 2023 NFL draft shortly after completing the 2022 college football season.

The New England Patriots drafted Ryland and he quickly became their starter. The best moment of Ryland's young NFL career so far is his walk-off game-winning field goal against the Denver Broncos. Ryland made a 56-yard field goal with two seconds left in the Patriots' surprise Christmas Eve win over Sean Payton's Denver Broncos.