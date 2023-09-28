Chandler Jones' net worth: How much is the Raiders DE worth in 2023?

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones is worth an estimated $50 million. Jones has spent 12 years playing in the NFL, and the bulk of his net worth has been from his career earnings.

Chandler Jones is one of the finest defensive ends of his generation and has enjoyed remarkable success on the Gridiron. The younger brother of UFC fighter Jon Jones has done an excellent job for himself since being drafted by the New England Patriots in 2012.

Chandler Jones' career earnings

According to Spotrac, Chandler Jones has earned $132,907,510 throughout his 12-year NFL career. Jones has been a starter for the entirety of his career and has come off the bench only three times in his 154 regular season games.

Chandler Jones earned $8,173,499 in his four-year stint with the New England Patriots. He then signed for the Arizona Cardinals, making $90,322,011 in six years with the franchise. Last but not least, Jones has earned $34,412,000 in his two-year spell with the Las Vegas Raiders. It remains to be seen whether he stays on the Raiders beyond the 2023 NFL season.

Chandler Jones' Career Highlights

The New England Patriots drafted Chandler Jones in round one of the 2012 draft. He was selected after an impressive college football career with Syracuse University. Jones was drafted by Bill Belichick, who has a penchant for picking stellar defensive prospects.

Jones settled in seamlessly in Bill Belichick's defense and started all but one regular season game in his rookie year. He earned a nod on the PFWA All-Rookie Team as a result. Jones had a tremendous four-year run with the Patriots, with the peak being a Super Bowl ring in Super Bowl XLIX.

He left the Patriots ahead of 2016, joining the Arizona Cardinals. He spent six seasons with the Cardinals, regularly leading the team in most major defensive stats. He started every game he played for the Cardinals during his time on the Gridiron. Jones left the Cardinals via free agency to sign for the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Jones has been with the Las Vegas Raiders since, serving as a solid defender and essential senior presence in the locker room. He finished the 2022 season with 4.5 sacks, 38 combined tackles, three passes defended and one forced fumble to go along with the fumble return for a touchdown. Jones is currently on the non-football Illness list as he attends to personal matters.

The defender has one Super Bowl ring, two First-Team All-Pro nods and four Pro Bowl selections. Furthermore, Jones is a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, a 2019 NFL forced fumbles co-leader and a member of the New England Patriots All-2010s Team.