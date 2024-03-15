Chargers free agency grades: LA loses vets to get out of salary cap hell

The Los Angeles Chargers have had an eventful 2024 NFL offseason in what appears to be a restructuring of their roster. They made a major move by bringing in Jim Harbaugh to take over as their head coach and have followed that up by moving on from some of their top veteran players, especially on offense.

Austin Ekeler departed in the 2024 NFL free agency period, Mike Williams was released and Keenan Allen was recently traded away. It's apparently a new era in Los Angeles, as this trio of players represented most of the Chargers' offensive weapons.

As Harbaugh looks to put his stamp on the direction of the franchise, it will look to add some free agents of its own and bring in prospects from the 2024 NFL draft. Here's what the team has added so far during the offseason.

Grading Los Angeles Chargers' free agency moves

Gus Edwards

Replacing Austin Ekeler with Gus Edwards in the 2024 NFL free agency period is one of the biggest examples of the Los Angeles Chargers transitioning to the Jim Harbaugh era. While Edwards has not been nearly as productive as Ekeler in his career, his power-running style seems to fit better with the offensive scheme that Harbaugh has often preferred to utilize.

Further supplementing Harbaugh's style of offense, the franchise also added Will Dissly, a tight end known for his excellent run-blocking skills. The only other signing Los Angeles has made thus far is bringing back safety Alohi Gilman. The team could not agree on an extension before free agency but signed him to a new contract to return for the 2024 NFL season.

Here's how the three signings grade out:

RB Gus Edwards - 2-year, $6.5 million contract - C TE Will Dissly - 3-year, $14 million contract - C S Alohi Gilman - 2-year, $11 million contract - B

Overall Grade: C

How many picks do the Chargers have in the 2024 NFL draft?

Owner Dean Spanos and coach Jim Harbaugh

After trading away Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a fourth-round pick, the Los Angeles Chargers now have nine picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft. They possess each of their own seven picks, as well as the Bears' fourth-rounder and a compensatory seventh-round pick.

Here is a full list of their picks this year:

Round 1, 5th overall Round 2, 37th overall Round 3, 69th overall Round 4, 104th overall Round 4, 110th overall Round 5, 139th overall Round 6, 180th overall Round 7, 225th overall Round 7, 253th overall