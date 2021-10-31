Chargers vs. Patriots prediction, odds and picks - October 31 | NFL Week 8

The New England Patriots will travel to sunny California to take on the Los Angeles Chargers for the second year running on Sunday.
The Patriots are 3-4 but could have easily been 5-2 had a couple of plays swung in their direction. However, the ifs and buts are irrelevant and the Patriots cannot afford any more slip-ups to reclaim the AFC East crown from the Buffalo Bills.
The Chargers are coming off a bye week but are undoubtedly eager to get on the field to wipe out memories of their abhorrent display against the Ravens. A win over the Patriots will see the Chargers keep pace with the Las Vegas Raiders, who sit atop the AFC West standings.
It's a big game for both teams as far as their playoff hopes are concerned.
Chargers vs. Patriots match details
When: Sunday, October 31, 4:05 pm ET
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Chargers vs. Patriots betting odds
Spreads
Chargers: -4.5 (-110)
Patriots: +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
Chargers: -220
Patriots: +180
Totals
Chargers: U49.5 (-110)
Patriots: O49.5 (-110)
Chargers vs. Patriots picks
Damien Harris has been the Patriots' go-to man in the red zone. The running back has punched in five touchdowns for the Patriots this season and will likely continue that against the Chargers, who currently have the worst rushing defense in the NFL.
Justin Herbert is coming off his worst game of the season and will want to get back on track against the Patriots. New England's pass defense is precisely in the middle of the pack this season, so expect Herbert to have a good outing with at least 275 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
Chargers vs. Patriots key injuries
Chargers
- LB Drue Tranquill (Chest): Questionable
- RB Austin Ekeler (Hip): Questionable
Patriots
- C David Andrews (Ankle): Questionable
- WR Kendrick Bourne (Shoulder): Questionable
- LB Dont'a Hightower (Ankle): Questionable
- LB Brandon King (Thigh): Out
Chargers vs. Patriots head-to-head
The Patriots and Chargers have met 43 times and New England leads the head-to-head series 26-15-2. The Chargers have beaten the Patriots only once in their ten last games and only thrice in 22 meetings.
In their last game against each other, Bill Belichick's team blanked the Chargers 45-0 at SoFi Stadium during the 2020 season.
Chargers vs. Patriots Prediction
The Patriots have a perfectly average team capable of hanging in games and producing results against good opponents. The Chargers have an abysmal defense but one of the most explosive offenses in the league that can take over any game and blow their opponents out. It's a challenging game to call, but the Chargers hold a slight edge in this contest.
Prediction: The Chargers win by less than four points.