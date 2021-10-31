Chargers vs. Patriots prediction, odds and picks - October 31 | NFL Week 8

The New England Patriots will travel to sunny California to take on the Los Angeles Chargers for the second year running on Sunday.

The Patriots are 3-4 but could have easily been 5-2 had a couple of plays swung in their direction. However, the ifs and buts are irrelevant and the Patriots cannot afford any more slip-ups to reclaim the AFC East crown from the Buffalo Bills.

The Chargers are coming off a bye week but are undoubtedly eager to get on the field to wipe out memories of their abhorrent display against the Ravens. A win over the Patriots will see the Chargers keep pace with the Las Vegas Raiders, who sit atop the AFC West standings.

It's a big game for both teams as far as their playoff hopes are concerned.

Chargers vs. Patriots match details

When: Sunday, October 31, 4:05 pm ET

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Chargers vs. Patriots betting odds

Spreads

Chargers: -4.5 (-110)

Patriots: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Chargers: -220

Patriots: +180

Totals

Chargers: U49.5 (-110)

Patriots: O49.5 (-110)

Chargers vs. Patriots picks

Damien Harris has been the Patriots' go-to man in the red zone. The running back has punched in five touchdowns for the Patriots this season and will likely continue that against the Chargers, who currently have the worst rushing defense in the NFL.

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy Damien Harris has 5 runs of 20+ yards



t-Most in the NFL Damien Harris has 5 runs of 20+ yardst-Most in the NFL https://t.co/A4OgIi1PhI

Justin Herbert is coming off his worst game of the season and will want to get back on track against the Patriots. New England's pass defense is precisely in the middle of the pack this season, so expect Herbert to have a good outing with at least 275 yards and a couple of touchdowns.

Chargers vs. Patriots key injuries

Chargers

LB Drue Tranquill (Chest): Questionable

RB Austin Ekeler (Hip): Questionable

Patriots

C David Andrews (Ankle): Questionable

WR Kendrick Bourne (Shoulder): Questionable

LB Dont'a Hightower (Ankle): Questionable

LB Brandon King (Thigh): Out

Chargers vs. Patriots head-to-head

The Patriots and Chargers have met 43 times and New England leads the head-to-head series 26-15-2. The Chargers have beaten the Patriots only once in their ten last games and only thrice in 22 meetings.

Fernando Ramirez @RealFRamirez #Chargers CB Chris Harris Jr. says he remembers the 45-0 loss last season to the New England Patriots, “they kicked our ass.” #Chargers CB Chris Harris Jr. says he remembers the 45-0 loss last season to the New England Patriots, “they kicked our ass.” https://t.co/sj6Q1ocoNL

In their last game against each other, Bill Belichick's team blanked the Chargers 45-0 at SoFi Stadium during the 2020 season.

Chargers vs. Patriots Prediction

The Patriots have a perfectly average team capable of hanging in games and producing results against good opponents. The Chargers have an abysmal defense but one of the most explosive offenses in the league that can take over any game and blow their opponents out. It's a challenging game to call, but the Chargers hold a slight edge in this contest.

Prediction: The Chargers win by less than four points.

