The 2023 NFL preseason has finally arrived as the offseason winds down and the regular season quickly approaches. Before the official kickoff happens, every NFL team will first play a series of exhibition games. One of the most intriguing matchups to watch in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason is the battle of Los Angeles.

While the game doesn't actually count for anything, fans will still be locked in for bragging rights when the Los Angeles Rams face off against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Many fans will also have interest in the practice games for betting reasons as they offer opportunities for wagering.

NFL preseason Week 1: Picks and predictions for Chargers vs Rams

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert vs Rams

The Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams feature two of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. Justin Herbert recently joined the list when he signed his massive contract extension during the offseason, joining former Super Bowl winner Matthew Stafford, who is also on the list.

Unfortunately for the fans, neither of the superstar quarterbacks are expected to play at all during Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason. This is often the case for many teams' exhibition series, especially in their first game. Sitting starters is a common theme for this time of the year and one of the most important factors to pay attention to for those betting on games.

What makes this particular matchup more interesting than most is the two quarterbacks who will be on display. Max Duggan and Stetson Bennett, two of the best college football players last year, are expected to receive most of the offensive snaps. NFL fans will get their first look at the new rookies.

Prediction: Chargers 16-Rams 13

The Chargers are surprisingly listed as a three-point underdog for this game, despite their roster being much deeper and more talented than the Rams. This makes them an excellent pick against the spread and a valuable moneyline bet. Playing the under on the 33.5 point total is also a logical wager, especially considering Duggan and Bennett will see their first in-game NFL action.

How to watch Chargers vs. Rams: TV schedule, streaming options and more

The Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams will face off in a Week 1 matchup for the 2023 NFL preseason. The game will take place on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET. It can be seen on CBS as well as the following streaming options.

CBS network TV

ESPN+

NFL+

fuboTV

DirectTV stream

Hulu Plus Live TV

Sling TV

YouTube TV