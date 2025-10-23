Chargers vs. Vikings Inactives Tonight: Who is out for NFL Week 8 TNF showdown?

The Minnesota Vikings and LA Chargers have had mixed seasons after seven weeks. Both lost their last games and are aiming to turn things around on Thursday.The Vikings fell short against the Philadelphia Eagles 28-22. Meanwhile, the Chargers suffered their third loss in their last four games following the 38-24 defeat to the Indianapolis Colts.Minnesota is 3-3, alternating wins and losses. The team has had challenges at quarterback, as J.J. McCarthy struggled in his first three games before being sidelined by an ankle injury. Carson Wentz has been the Vikings' starter in the past few weeks, but his performance has also been inconsistent.After starting the campaign with three consecutive victories, LA has had its share of struggles in the last four weeks. The team is behind the Broncos in the AFC West but will look to bounce back at SoFi Stadium.LA Chargers' inactives tonightOnly one player was ruled out by the LA Chargers in the injury report they released on Wednesday. However, the team has seven players listed as questionable.Due to a hamstring injury, Hassan Haskins will not play versus the Minnesota Vikings. LA will only have Kimani Vidal and Nyheim Hines as its main running back options. Najee Harris is out for the season due to a torn Achilles and Omarion Hampton is on injured reserve because of an ankle issue.The Chargers listed these players as questionable: Jamaree Salyer (knee), Jamaree Caldwell (illness), Trey Pipkins III (knee), Elijah Molden (thumb), Troy Dye (thumb) and Joe Alt (ankle).Inactive Chargers for Week 8 TNFRB Hassan Haskins (hamstring)RB Najee Harris (achilles)RB Omarion Hampton (ankle)DE Da'Shawn Hand (groin)DE Otito Ogbonnia (elbow)DE Josh Fuga (undisclosed)LB Junior Colson (shoulder)CB Deane Leonard (leg)CB Jordan Oladokun (undisclosed)CB Eric Rogers (undisclosed)LS Josh Harris (undisclosed)Hampton just started to prove himself as a capable running back after being selected at No. 22 out of North Carolina in April. He sprained his ankle against the Washington Commanders in Week 5 and will likely take six to eight weeks to heal.According to NFL rules, Hampton will miss at least four games after LA placed him on injured reserve on Oct. 8. However, it is unlikely that he will be back by Week 10, when he will be eligible to play again against the Pittsburgh Steelers.Minnesota Vikings' inactives tonightOutside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) and fullback C.J. Ham (hand) were both ruled out by the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday.The team also named five players questionable: J.J. McCarthy (ankle), Aaron Jones Sr. (hamstring), Christian Darrisaw (knee), Brian O'Neill (knee) and Zavier Scott (wrist).Inactive Vikings for Week 8 TNFRB Ty Chandler (knee)LB Andrew Van Ginkel (neck)WR Rondale Moore (knee)TE Gavin Bartholomew (back)FB C.J. Ham (hand)C Ryan Kelly (concussion)C Zeke Correll (ankle)RT Matt Nelson (undisclosed)