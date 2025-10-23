  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Chargers vs. Vikings Inactives Tonight: Who is out for NFL Week 8 TNF showdown?

Chargers vs. Vikings Inactives Tonight: Who is out for NFL Week 8 TNF showdown?

By Habib Timileyin
Published Oct 23, 2025 14:53 GMT
Los Angeles Chargers v Miami Dolphins - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Chargers vs. Vikings Inactives Tonight (image credit: IMAGN)

The Minnesota Vikings and LA Chargers have had mixed seasons after seven weeks. Both lost their last games and are aiming to turn things around on Thursday.

Ad

The Vikings fell short against the Philadelphia Eagles 28-22. Meanwhile, the Chargers suffered their third loss in their last four games following the 38-24 defeat to the Indianapolis Colts.

Minnesota is 3-3, alternating wins and losses. The team has had challenges at quarterback, as J.J. McCarthy struggled in his first three games before being sidelined by an ankle injury. Carson Wentz has been the Vikings' starter in the past few weeks, but his performance has also been inconsistent.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After starting the campaign with three consecutive victories, LA has had its share of struggles in the last four weeks. The team is behind the Broncos in the AFC West but will look to bounce back at SoFi Stadium.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

LA Chargers' inactives tonight

Only one player was ruled out by the LA Chargers in the injury report they released on Wednesday. However, the team has seven players listed as questionable.

Due to a hamstring injury, Hassan Haskins will not play versus the Minnesota Vikings. LA will only have Kimani Vidal and Nyheim Hines as its main running back options. Najee Harris is out for the season due to a torn Achilles and Omarion Hampton is on injured reserve because of an ankle issue.

Ad

The Chargers listed these players as questionable: Jamaree Salyer (knee), Jamaree Caldwell (illness), Trey Pipkins III (knee), Elijah Molden (thumb), Troy Dye (thumb) and Joe Alt (ankle).

Inactive Chargers for Week 8 TNF

  • RB Hassan Haskins (hamstring)
  • RB Najee Harris (achilles)
  • RB Omarion Hampton (ankle)
  • DE Da'Shawn Hand (groin)
  • DE Otito Ogbonnia (elbow)
  • DE Josh Fuga (undisclosed)
  • LB Junior Colson (shoulder)
  • CB Deane Leonard (leg)
  • CB Jordan Oladokun (undisclosed)
  • CB Eric Rogers (undisclosed)
  • LS Josh Harris (undisclosed)
Ad

Hampton just started to prove himself as a capable running back after being selected at No. 22 out of North Carolina in April. He sprained his ankle against the Washington Commanders in Week 5 and will likely take six to eight weeks to heal.

According to NFL rules, Hampton will miss at least four games after LA placed him on injured reserve on Oct. 8. However, it is unlikely that he will be back by Week 10, when he will be eligible to play again against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ad
Ad

Minnesota Vikings' inactives tonight

Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) and fullback C.J. Ham (hand) were both ruled out by the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday.

The team also named five players questionable: J.J. McCarthy (ankle), Aaron Jones Sr. (hamstring), Christian Darrisaw (knee), Brian O'Neill (knee) and Zavier Scott (wrist).

Inactive Vikings for Week 8 TNF

  • RB Ty Chandler (knee)
  • LB Andrew Van Ginkel (neck)
  • WR Rondale Moore (knee)
  • TE Gavin Bartholomew (back)
  • FB C.J. Ham (hand)
  • C Ryan Kelly (concussion)
  • C Zeke Correll (ankle)
  • RT Matt Nelson (undisclosed)
About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications