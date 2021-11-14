Chargers vs. Vikings injury report and starting lineup - November 14 | NFL Week 10

The Minnesota Vikings will swap the cold and harsh Minneapolis weather for sunny California on Sunday as they travel west to take on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

The Chargers are an enigma. They can turn up and thrash any team in the league, but they can also drop a dud performance in a game they are expected to dominate. Quarterback Justin Herbert is maturing into a good signal-caller, but some erratic throws are holding him back from punching into the upper echelon of quarterbacks in the NFL.

This season, the Vikings have been a massive disappointment and are currently far off the pace from a playoff spot. Their offense has shown flashes of greatness in some games but has fizzled out in others. The defense, much like the Chargers', isn't much to speak about. Head coach Mike Zimmer is in the hot seat. If results don't improve soon, he'll have to update his CV and lineup for interviews in the offseason.

This game could be thoroughly entertaining for two reasons: Justin Herbert and Kirk Cousins.

The two gun-slinger quarterbacks could deliver a duel for the ages on Sunday. But who will they march into battle with? Check out the injury report and starting lineup for both teams:

Chargers vs. Vikings injury report

Chargers

Player Position Injury Game Status Ryan Smith CB Knee Out Michael Davis CB Hamstring Doubtful Justin Jackson RB Quadricep Doubtful Nasir Adderley S Ankle Questionable Keenan Allen WR Knee Questionable Joey Bosa OLB Ankle Questionable Mark Webb Jr. DB Knee Questionable

Vikings

Player Position Injury Game Status Anthony Barr LB Knee Out Michael Pierce DT Elbow Out Bashaud Breeland CB Groin Questionable

Chargers vs. Vikings starting lineups

Chargers

QB - Justin Herbert | RB - Austin Ekeler, Gabe Nabers | WR - Keenan Allen, Mike Williams | TE - Jared Cook | OL - Rashawn Slater, Matt Feller, Corey Linsley, Oday Aboushi, Storm Norton

DL - Jerry Tillery, Linval Joseph, Justin Jones | LB - Joey Bosa, Kenneth Murray, Kyzir White, Uchenna Nwosu | CB - Kemon Hall, Chris Harris Jr. | S - Derwin James, Nasir Adderley | K - Tristan Vizcaino | P - Ty Long

Vikings

QB - Kirk Cousins | RB - Dalvin Cook, C.J. Ham | WR - Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen | TE - Irv Smith Jr. | OL - Rashod Hill, Ezra Cleveland, Garrett Bradbury, Oli Udoh, Brian O'Neill

DL - Danielle Hunter, Dalvin Tomlinson, Sheldon Richardson, Everson Griffen | LB - Nick Vigil, Eric Kendricks, Blake Lynch | CB - Patrick Peterson, Bashaud Breeland | S - Harrison Smith, Xavier Woods | K - Greg Joseph | P - Jordan Berry

