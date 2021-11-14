Chargers vs. Vikings prediction, odds and picks - November 14, 2021 | NFL Week 10

The Minnesota Vikings will travel to the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in what promises to be the most entertaining game in Week 10.

Both teams are unpredictable and have offenses that could go off and put up 40 points on the board or flame out spectacularly and deliver a dud performance.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was in the NFL MVP race for the initial part of the season. But the team's inconsistency and questionable decision-making see him trail other quarterbacks by quite some distance now. The same can be said of Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who is having a spectacular individual season statistically but has failed to deliver in clutch moments.

If both teams play to their potential, expect a back-and-forth, high-scoring thriller worthy of a Hollywood set.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings match details

When: Sunday, November 14, 4:05 p.m. EST

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings betting odds

Spreads

Los Angeles Chargers: -3.0 (-115)

Minnesota Vikings: +3.0 (-105)

Moneyline

Los Angeles Chargers: -170

Minnesota Vikings: +145

Totals

Los Angeles Chargers: U53.5 (-110)

Minnesota Vikings: O53.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings betting picks

Kirk Cousins and Justin Herbert are a joy to watch when they are on song. Both quarterbacks are accurate, can throw home run balls and are excellent passers in general. Neither defense is quite up to the mark, so expect both quarterbacks to go off for over 275 yards.

53.5 may seem like a steep over/under, but it isn't, given how potent both of the offense and atrocious both defenses can be. Bet the over and enjoy the show on Sunday.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings key injuries

Los Angeles Chargers

WR Keenan Allen (Knee): Questionable

OLB Joey Bosa (Ankle): Questionable

CB Ryan Smith (Knee): Out

Minnesota Vikings

LB Anthony Barr (Knee): Out

DT Michael Pierce (Elbow): Out

CB Bashaud Breeland (Groin): Questionable

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings head-to-head

The Chargers and Vikings have played 13 times against each other in the NFL. Minnesota holds a 7-6 lead in all-time head-to-head games between the two teams.

The two teams last met during the 2019 season. The Vikings thrashed the Chargers 39-19.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings Prediction

The Chargers have been inconsistent but look good enough to secure at least a wild-card spot. Meanwhile, the Vikings have looked out of sorts with head coach Mike Zimmer's job hanging by a thread. Los Angeles is looking more equipped to secure a much-needed win.

Prediction: The Chargers win an offensive shootout.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar