Charles Omenihu injury update: What happened to Chiefs star vs Ravens in AFC championship game?

Defensive end Charles Omenihu is a critical part of the Kansas City Chiefs' stellar defense. The Texas alum has been immense in the playoffs and even performed a strip sack on Lamar Jackson in the second quarter of the AFC championship game.

However, it seems like Omenihu is out of action for the rest of the game due to a non-contact right knee injury. The Kansas City Chiefs have already ruled him as questionable to return, so Patrick Mahomes and Co will likely have to finish the job without their critical defensive end.

#Update: Omenihu is ruled out for the rest of the game.

At the time of Charles Omenihu's injury, the Chiefs were leading the Baltimore Ravens 14-7, with Patrick Mahomes throwing to Travis Kelce for a touchdown and Isiah Pacheco rushing for the other.

While the Baltimore Ravens can thank the Lamar Jackson to Zay Flowers connection for their solitary touchdown thus far. The game looks primed for a solid showing in the second half.

How has Charles Omenihu performed this season?

Charles Omenihu joined the Kansas City Chiefs on a two-year contract before the 2023 NFL season. However, Chiefs fans had to wait for his debut as the versatile defensive end was suspended for the first six games of the 2023 season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

After his suspension, Omenihu eventually made his debut for the Chiefs, and the Houston, Texas native hasn't left the starting lineup ever since. Omenihu put up a decent stat line of 28 total tackles, seven sacks, and two forced fumbles in 11 games.

The Kansas City Chiefs faithful will hope that Omenihu's injury isn't too severe, especially if they beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game. They'll need all the weapons possible against the winner of tonight's NFC Championship finale.