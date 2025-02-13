Charles Omenihu landing spots: Top 3 teams that should pursue Super Bowl-winning DE in 2025 NFL free agency

The Chiefs lost the 2025 Super Bowl in devastating fashion and must now contend with losing players like Charles Omenihu in free agency. The defensive end is slated to become available for other teams as Kansas City looks to trim its wage bill in line with the salary cap.

Charles Omenihu has been a valuable player for the Chiefs and had a career year in 2023. He finished the regular season with seven sacks and added one more in the postseason before an ACL injury in the AFC Championship game against the Ravens. Kansas City would go on to win the Super Bowl in his absence.

He returned late in the season in 2024 and recorded one sack before notching up another one in the playoffs. However, he did not cover himself in glory in their championship match loss to the Eagles. Even though he was hardly alone in that category, that is expected to reduce his asking price. In turn, that might make him more appealing for teams that need a veteran at a reasonable rate to improve their defense. Here are some teams that might consider him.

Charles Omenihu landing spots in 2025 free agency

#3 - Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars had multiple problems during the 2024 NFL season. Their offense looked stale and they did not possess much running or passing threat. However, it was their defense that was the most disappointing. They had blowout losses, including a 46-point hammering by the Lions.

Jared Goff was devastating in a clean pocket and Jacksonville needs someone who can come in and improve their ability to pressure the opposing quarterback. Charles Omenihu not only brings that but his championship-winning experience might be valuable to a franchise that has become accustomed to underachieving. Their cap space situation is right in the middle of all NFL teams and getting the Chiefs' defensive end might represent a bargain.

He also praised the Jaguars recently for interviewing Josh Williams, whom Charles Omenihu knows from his time in San Francisco, for their vacant general manager position. Should the 49ers' executive take the job, his chances of landing in Jacksonville might increase even further.

#2 - Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons don't have any cap space to spare and need to offload players or restructure deals to bring in improvements. That presents a challenge since they need to improve their defense. It has been a while since they contended in the playoffs and second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will need help on the other side of the ball as he enters his first season as the confirmed starter.

Charles Omenihu might be the answer there. Atlanta was ranked 10th from the bottom in both yards and points allowed and if they are to stay there or get better while managing their cap space, they can do a lot worse than a seasoned Super Bowl-winning veteran.

#1 - San Francisco 49ers

Before joining the Chiefs in 2023, he played for a couple of years in San Francisco. The 49ers need to retool their defense if they are to get back into the playoffs after missing out in 2024. Robert Saleh is back as the defensive coordinator and he would like to have someone with the requisite experience to add to his charges.

They need to give Brock Purdy a new contract and that leaves them without much wiggle room in other positions. Nick Bosa needs another person who can line up with him as they look to pressure the opposing quarterback. Charles Omenihu fits the description nicely. His previous experience in San Francisco also ensures that he will not have much difficulty in fitting into the culture.

