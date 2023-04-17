Charlie Jones NFL Draft: Top 3 landing spots for Purdue Star WR

Charlie Jones started his Purdue University career as a backup wide receiver but finished with a bang, becoming the undisputed star of their wideout corps.

Jones has all the makings of a decent NFL player, and his work ethic has never been questioned. He boasts decent speed, running a 4.43 40, and decent acceleration. Moreover, he's adept at making highlight reel catches, moves the chain well, and snags contested balls despite his slight frame. He has also succeeded in the special teams department, returning punts and kicks at a decent clip.

There's a lot to like about Charlie Jones, and many NFL teams likely feel the same. So, without further ado, let's look at three good landing spots for Purdue University's finest receiver.

Top landing spots for Charlie Jones

These three franchises might take the flier on the slightly built high flier.

#1 Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens' problems at wideout are well documented, and Lamar Jackson may have made a trade demand for such a lack of solid options.

Since that trade demand, the Ravens have signed Odell Beckham Jr., but no one else. All they have in the expansive receiver room is an above-thirty Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman and some scout team pieces.

Charlie Jones could be a decent pickup for the Ravens to pair with Beckham Jr. or serve as a backup. Just imagine how dynamic that offense would be: Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jones.

#2 Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers lost D.J. Moore in the trade-up with the Chicago Bears to get the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft.

That No. 1 pick will be used to select either CJ Stroud or Bryce Young, and the Panthers need to get offensive weapons to help support their potential franchise QB. Charlie Jones would be a good option, especially if they snag him with a day two or three pick.

#3 Denver Broncos

The Broncos have been busy this offseason, signing Mike McGlinchey, Ben Powers and Zach Allen to starting spots, and Samaje Perine, Chris Manhertz and Tremon Smith to contributing roles.

Their receiver room still needs significant improvement, and the 2023 NFL draft could be a great avenue for that. They could select a prospect like Zay Flowers or Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the first round and pick up Charlie Jones in the later rounds. That would be solid business.

